The full spoilers are now online for next week’s episode of AEW Dark from matches taped before this week’s Dynamite. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Taz is the guest commentator.

* Big Swole defeated Diamante

* Nyla Rose beat Shanna in a Tables Match.

* Evil Uno and Grayson defeated Brandon Cutler and Sonny Kiss.

* Jurassic Express defeated Strong Hearts. Jungle Boy got the pinfall.