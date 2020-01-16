Former NFL Star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson Wants In the XFL

CBS Sports reports that former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson, also known as Chad Ochocinco, is trying out for the XFL as a kicker.

He wrote on Twitter: “The opportunity to kick in the XFL has presented itself, i must tryout Monday in Houston, I’m excited as hell & I’m sure all will go well.”

It’s unknown which team, if any, he’s trying out for specifically. All eight teams are in Houston at this time for training camp, so they will all be on hand to see the tryout. The camp began on January 4 and ends on the 22nd. Johnson previously posted a video of himself kicking in December, so he’s capable of switching positions and being successful.

The XFL season begins on February 8.

The opportunity to kick in the XFL has presented itself, i must tryout Monday in Houston, I’m excited as hell & I’m sure all will go well 🙏🏿

— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 14, 2020

Pretty far fetched but imagine me being consistent during an XFL season & getting a chance at a 53 man roster in the NFL, even i don’t make it just being able to compete for a spot at a entirely different position will be so riveting 🙂

— Chad Johnson