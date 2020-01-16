Becky Lynch’s Wrestlemania regret, Valkyrie/Blanchard note

– Becky Lynch on her one WrestleMania 35 regret via SI.com:



“If I could change anything from WrestleMania, I would have tried to freakin’ sink on that arm bar. Make Ronda Rousey tap out for the first time in her life.”

– Taya Valkyrie refused to comment on any controversy regarding Tessa Blanchard:



“The only thing I have to say about Tessa Blanchard is that if she wins tonight, I’m the No. 1 person in line to take her on. I think I proved that tonight and that’s the only thing I’ll touch on with Tessa Blanchard.”

