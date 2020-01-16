AEW Dark to be the New TNT Series – Likely Rebranded

The second AEW series announced earlier today as part of Dynamite’s four-year renewal will be the currently-on-YouTube AEW Dark. The Wrap’s Tony Maglio reports that TNT, TBS, and truTV president Kevin Reilly told him that AEW Dark will be the previously-reported second series, and will air on TNT.

As you can see in the posts to Twitter below, the series will air weekly but possibly not all 52 weeks out of the year. There is currently no night set for the show, which currently airs Tuesdays on the AEW YouTube channel. Reilly added that they will be “re-adapting” the show for TNT, noting, “We’re going to embellish [Dark] and put some additional material, kind of behind the scenes, kind of docu-follow stuff, if you will, about the athletes and the stories.”

When asked if the show will continue to have a presence on YouTube, Reilly said, that it was important to continue to put some stuff on YouTube “just to build that bridge” but would not be the whole show.

