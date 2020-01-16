1/16/20 WWE NXT UK Results

The show opens with a video highlight package for this past Sunday’s NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II event. The opening credits follow, and Nigel McGuinness and Tom Phillips are on commentary from Blackpool, England.

1. Joseph Conners defeated A-Kid

Footage of Trent Seven being held back by referees as he tries to go after Eddie Dennis following their match at TakeOver is shown.

Next week, Imperium will speak about TakeOver. Ilja Dragunov will also be in action.

Footage of the Fatal Four-Way Ladder Match for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship from TakeOver is shown. An interview with Gallus airs. Mark Coffey says NXT UK is still their kingdom and Wolfgang says their victory is sweep and they will keep the titles for a long time.

Footage of the fallout between Jinny and Jazzy Gabert from a couple months ago is shown. Gabert will face Killer Kelly next week.

Footage of the Triple Threat Match for the NXT UK Women’s Championship Match from TakeOver is shown. An interview with Toni Storm airs. She asks how you are supposed to feel when someone robs you like Kay Lee Ray robbed her. She says this is not going to be good news for anybody and she will rob Rhea Ripley in their match for the NXT Women’s Championship at Worlds Collide.

Footage of the WWE United Kingdom Championship Match from TakeOver is shown.

Sid Scala and Johnny Saint announce the qualifying matches for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Fatal Four-Way Match at Worlds Collide: Jordan Devlin vs. Ligero and Travis Banks vs. The Brian Kendrick. Both matches will take place next week.

2. Dave Mastiff defeated Kassius Ohno