Notes on Lacey Evans and Kane

– Lacey Evans is the guest on this week’s episode of The Bump, along with call ins from Stephanie McMahon and the Grizzled Young Veterans. The episode is now available on Youtube:

– WWE has announced a new match and the return of the Big Red Machine himself, Kane, for this week’s Smackdown. WWE announced on Tuesday that Kane will return to the show, which takes place in Greensboro, North Carolina while Lacey Evans will face Sasha Banks. The announcement reads:

Former WWE Champion and current Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, Kane makes his return to SmackDown this Friday for a special appearance.

The Big Red Machine has competed in more Royal Rumble matches and has more eliminations than any Superstar in WWE history, and with the match on the horizon, could Kane be ready to make history once again?

Already announced for Smackdown was Robert Roode vs. Roman Reigns in a Tables Match and John Morrison vs. Big E.