Madison Square Garden advertising DX reunion for WWE’s return on March 22

Madison Square Garden is advertising a DX reunion for WWE’s return to the arena on March 22. This will be the first time that Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac have appeared together at the world’s most famous arena in over a decade.

The show, set for a 3PM start time, has two matches announced so far including Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and The Big Show vs Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain, and Becky Lynch vs Asuka for the Raw Women’s title. This will be a Raw branded show.

VIP Experience packages including ringside seats and meet and greets are available now, with the pre-sale ending on Thursday, January 16 at 11:59PM ET. Use code WWEMSG at Ticketmaster.com to purchase tickets.