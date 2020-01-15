WWE NXT Report 1/15/20

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, who passed away at the age of 75.

– We go to the NXT opening video and a video package with highlight from last week as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. We also see footage of NXT at Sunday’s NXT UK “Takeover: Blackpool II” event. We’re live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL as Mauro welcomes us to NXT on the USA Network. He’s joined by just WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix tonight, no sign of Nigel McGuinness.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes Keith Lee as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

Fans do the chant for Lee and he gets hyped up about being the #1 contender to NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong. Lee will get his title shot next week. Lee says The Undisputed Era had a great 2019 and they still hold all the men’s gold in NXT. He goes on and says the end of their 2019 was as great as anyone, except maybe him. Fans chant more for Lee. Lee says The Undisputed Era has reached their peak and their limit, while he… he is limitless. Lee says he will prove that next week when he defeats Strong to become the NXT North American Champion and forever… the music interrupts and out comes The Undisputed Era – Strong, NXT Champion Adam Cole, and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish.

Cole goes on about what they’ve done to Imperium and Tommaso Ciampa as of late, after telling the crowd to shut up. Cole says Lee is next. They immediately rush the ring but Lee fights them off for a big pop. Lee goes to put Cole down but the save is made. They beat down Lee now and Strong has a steel chair. Strong wraps the chair around Lee’s ankle and jumps off the second rope, smashing the leg in the chair. Fans chant “Roddy sucks!” now. Ciampa runs down but the tag champs and Strong meet him at ringside. Ciampa fights them off and hits the ring as The Undisputed Era retreats. Fans chant “Daddy’s home!” as Ciampa checks on Lee in the ring. They stand together as Ciampa’s music plays.

– We go to Mauro and Beth at the announce table. They talk about what just happened and then give a plug to Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano at “Takeover: Portland” on February 16.

– Mauro reveals that Tegan Nox returned to the NXT Arena today and will be in the Battle Royal after being put out of action by Dakota Kai at WarGames several months ago. We see video from earlier today with Nox giving an interview outside, discussing the Battle Royal. She’s greeted by Candice LeRae and they hug. We see some of the Battle Royal participants warming up backstage, including Io Shirai.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne) vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews

We go to the ring for tonight’s opening match as Pete Dunne is out first. Matt Riddle is out next as fans chant “Bro!” at The BroserWeights. This is one of the final first round matches for the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. NXT UK Superstars Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews are out next.

Andrews and Riddle go at it with Dunne also involved. Webster also tags in for more quick back & forth, tangling on the mat. Both teams face off in the ring as fans chant and we go to commercial with Mauro incorrectly referring to Webster and Andrews as the Grizzled Young Veterans, who will be in action later.

Back from the break and Riddle comes in to hit the Broton on Webster for a close 2 count. Riddle with kicks to keep Webster down. Riddle with a big chop in the corner now. Andrews ends up coming in and taking down both opponents with a big double team. Andrews with more impressive offense against his opponents at the same time. Webster tags in and they run the ropes together, leaping out to take down Riddle and Dunne on the floor. Fans chant “NXT!” now.

Webster and Andrews double team Dunne in the ring now. Webster with a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Dunne ends up unloading on Andrews and hitting a big German out of the corner. Dunne with kicks and more offense. Riddle comes in to double team Andrews. They land big kicks at the same time and Riddle covers for 2 as Dunne drops Webster when he runs in. Fans chant “NXT!” again. Riddle with more big offense on Andrews until Dunne comes in and keeps Andrews grounded. Dunne works Andrews over and stomps on his ankles. Dunne with an ankle lock on Andrews now. Andrews escapes and hits a Northern Lights suplex, then a big stomp to the chest. We go to commercial with Andrews in control.

Back from the break and Webster goes at it with Riddle, kicking Riddle off the apron into the barrier. Webster with more offense for a pop. Webster goes to the top and leaps off, hitting a big Swanton to the floor on Dunne and Riddle. Fans pop and chant “NXT!” again. Webster brings it back in the ring. Riddle catches Andrews in the air for an Electric Chair but Webster makes the save, allowing Andrews to turn it into a big hurricanrana into the mat. Riddle kicks out at 2 as Dunne also tries to make the save. Fans chant “tag team wrestling!” now.

Andrews ends up hitting a big tornado DDT to Dunne on the floor. Riddle with a Spear to Webster in the ring, then a Spear to Andrews as he comes in. Webster counters a Riddle suplex with a small package for a 2 count. Riddle kicks Webster and tags Dunne back in. They hit a big double team on Webster and Dunne covers but Webster kicks out just in time. More back and forth with all 4 Superstars in the ring now. They go down and Dunne is up first. Riddle crawls to Dunne for the tag. Dunne and Andrews come in at the same time. Dunne with a huge kick. Andrews counters a move and goes for a submission. Dunne counters and goes for the X-plex but it’s turned into a Stunner from Andrews. Riddle and Webster go at it now, to the floor. Riddle drives Webster down on his face on the outside with his Tombstone. Riddle comes back in to continue the double team on Andrews. Dunne assists with the double team Bro 2 Sleep and Riddle covers Andrews to get the pin.

Winners: Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle

– After the match, Dunne and Riddle stand tall together. We go to replays as Riddle’s music plays. Mauro shows us a look at the brackets as Riddle and Dunne vs. Imperium is now confirmed for the next round.

– Beth and Mauro show us how The Undisputed Era attacked Imperium after WWE UK Champion WALTER defeated Joe Coffey in the main event of last Sunday’s NXT UK “Takeover: Blackpool II” event. Beth says both Imperium and The Undisputed Era will be here next Wednesday to promote their big eight-man match at Worlds Collide.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage outside of the trainer’s room. She says Keith Lee was rushed in after the attack on his leg by The Undisputed Era. She says this has put next week’s title match with Roderick Strong in jeopardy, but she hopes to have an update later tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Tommaso Ciampa to a pop.

Ciampa names The Velveteen Dream, Imperium and Keith Lee. He says it’s clear The Undisputed Era has a hit list, but so does he and NXT Champion Adam Cole is on his hit list. Ciampa goes on about the title and says there’s no more waiting – he needs his life back, he wants his life back, and he’s taking it back. He drops the mic as The Undisputed Era rushes out and beats him down.

Ciampa tries to fight back but they keep beating him down. Ciampa won’t stay down. The music hits and out comes Johnny Gargano to make the save. Gargano unloads on The Undisputed Era and cleans house as fans chant his name. Fans chant “DIY!” now as they double team Bobby Fish in the middle of the ring. The “DIY!” chants continue as they stare each other down in the middle of the ring. The Undisputed Era has retreated. Gargano’s music hits as he plays to the crowd for a pop.

– Still to come, tonight’s 13-woman Battle Royal, which will be the main event. Also, the final first round Dusty Classic match with Alex Shelley’s TV in-ring debut for the company. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Beth shows us how Trent Seven tweeted NXT General Manager William Regal for a match between DIY and Moustache Mountain at Worlds Collide.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: The Time Splitters (Alex Shelley and Kushida) vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson)

We go to the ring for the final first round match in the Dusty Classic. Out first comes Alex Shelley for his in-ring TV debut for the company. He’s with partner Kushida and they are The Time Splitters. NXT UK Superstars James Drake and Zack Gibson are out next – The Grizzled Young Veterans. The Dusty Classic Cup is on display in the NXT Arena.

Shelley starts off with Gibson as fans chant Shelley’s name. Gibson goes to the corner and backs off as they lock up again. More back and forth. Drake saves Gibson from the turnbuckles. Drake tags in but Shelley fights them off. Shelley with big chops to Drake into the corner. Shelley gets sent to their corner but he fights both opponents off. Kushida assists and they both leap out of the ring to the floor, taking their opponents down for a pop.

Kushida brings Drake in but Drake lands a big knee to the gut. Shelley tags in for double team moves on Drake. Shelley drops Drake. Shelley grabs Drake but takes a knee to the gut. Gibson tags back in but Kushida and Shelley double team him again. Kushida and Shelley continue the quick tags. Kushida takes Gibson down and works him over in the middle of the ring now. Shelley tags back in for a double suplex. Shelley with a 2 count on Gibson. Gibson comes back and knocks Kushida off the apron. Shelley swings but gets rocked. Drake tags in and they double team Shelley. Drake then leaps and dropkicks Kushida off the apron. We go to commercial with Drake and Gibson in control of Shelley in the ring.

Back from the break and Drake stops Shelley from tagging. Shelley rolls Drake for a 2 count. Drake with a backbreaker to send Shelley out to re-group. Gibson tags in and they stop him with a big double team on the floor. Drake talks trash to the fans and they boo him. Gibson has words with the referee and then works Shelley over, sending him back in. Gibson is legal now as he back-drops Shelley for another 2 count in the middle of the ring. Gibson keeps Shelley grounded now as the referee checks on Shelley and fans chant his name.

Drake tags in but Shelley ducks and makes the hot tag. Kushida springboards in with offense to both opponents as fans chant his name. Kushida with more big offense on both Grizzled Vets. Kushida drops Drake into the cross armbreaker. Drake turns it into a 2 count. Kushida with kicks to Drake now. Drake catches a kick and they tangle. Gibson tags in but Kushida holds him. Drake kicks Kushida from behind. Drake and Gibson with a big superkick – neckbreaker combo on Kushida. Gibson covers for a 2 count. Fans try to rally for Kushida now.

Drake tags back in. Kushida blocks the double team in the middle of the ring. Kushida keeps fighting and nails a scissors takedown on Gibson. More back and forth now. Shelley and Kushida with a big double team on Drake but Gibson breaks the pin up right at the last second. They double team Gibson now with two big moves as fans pop. Shelley clotheslines Drake in the corner. Kushida goes to the top to follow-up but Gibson shoves him off, into the barrier. Drake and Gibson with big double team Codebreaker on Shelley for the pin to win and advance.

Winners: The Grizzled Young Veterans

– After the match, Gibson and Drake recover and stand tall with their arms raised. We go to replays as their music hits and Kushida rushes back in to check on Shelley. Mauro shows us the brackets as The Undisputed Era vs. Drake and Gibson is now official for the next round. We come back to The Time Splitters and the Grizzled Young Vets facing off int he ring. Shelley and Kushida offer their hands to shake but the winners turn them down and exit the ring to boos. Gibson says they did not travel all this way to stand there and shake hands while the hipster Full Sail crowd pretends to know who Shelley is. He says they have derailed this little reunion tour on the first stop, and they are a great tag team… of the past. Gibson goes on and says he and Drake are the future and they’ve conquered Europe, and will never stop. He goes on and says they will win the Dusty Classic. Their music starts back up as they pose next to the Dusty Classic Cup.

– We see footage from earlier today of Chelsea Green and Robert Stone outside together. Stone says the NXT women’s division is strong but Green is the best. He goes on praising Green and calls her the hottest former free agent. They get into a car to drive off. Beth hypes tonight’s Battle Royal main event.

– The announcers lead us to a video package to hype tonight’s Triple Threat with the winner advancing to the NXT Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4 Way at Worlds Collide. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package with Finn Balor warning NXT UK Superstar Ilja Dragunov ahead of their match at Worlds Collide.

Tyler Breeze vs. Lio Rush vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

We go to the announce table and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza has joined Beth and Mauro. Tyler Breeze is out first for the next match. The winner of this will join Garza and two NXT UK Superstars for a Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4 Way at Worlds Collide. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is out next, followed by Lio Rush.

The bell rings and they all face off. They go at it with Breeze nailing big kicks on each opponent. Breeze with a big backbreaker on Rush for a 1 count. Breeze and Rush tangle but Scott interrupts. Breeze is sent into the corner as Scott tangles with Rush. Breeze comes back over but Scott takes him down with a scissors. Scott stands tall after offense on both. Fans chant for Scott as he rocks Rush with an uppercut. Scott with a big chop to Rush next. Scott with stiff kicks to Breeze against the ropes. Scott shows off some and Rush nails him from behind.

Rush avoids offense from Breeze and crawls under him to rock him. Breeze sends Rush to the apron and they go at it. Rush with a kick to the face. Scott runs over but flips out to the floor as Rush also flips from the apron to the floor. They stare each other down. Rush gets the upperhand on Scott on the floor. Breeze drops Rush on the floor with a kick from the apron. We go to commercial with Breeze standing tall on the apron while Rush and Scott are down on the outside.

Back from the break and Scott sends Rush to the floor, then goes back to work on Breeze while he’s down. Scott tries to suplex Rush in from the apron but Rush blocks it, and again. Rush tries to suplex Scott but can’t. Breeze runs over from behind on Scott, and ends up bringing both opponents to the mat with a big modified German. We get two replays of the big suplex. Rush rocks Breeze with a kick now. Breeze comes back and drops both opponents a few times. Breeze clotheslines Scott to the floor. Breeze tries to dive out but Scott runs back in. Rush runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive on Breeze. Scott flies out and takes Rush down next. Fans chant “NXT!” now.

Scott brings Rush back in. Rush with a huge standing Spanish Fly for a close 2 count as Garza looks on from the announce table. More back and forth between the three in the ring now. Breeze levels Rush and drops Scott out of the corner for a close 2 count. Breeze shows some frustration now. Breeze beats on Scott with forearms. Scott with a side headlock and right hands. Scott rocks Breeze and Rush sends Breeze over the top rope to the floor.

Rush with a Wrecking Ball dropkick to Breeze as Breeze grabs his leg from the floor. Rush ends up hitting a big hurricanrana on Scott and then a suicide dive to Breeze on the floor. Rush goes back in and hits a big Final Hour to Scott in the middle of the ring. Rush covers for the 2 count as Breeze runs in to break it up. Fans chant “NXT!” again.

All three Superstars trade more big offense in the middle of the ring. Breeze with a Supermodel Kick to Scott. Rush drops Breeze with kicks. Rush with the Final Hour on Breeze from the top. Scott tries to put Rush out but Rush nails him with the Come Up. Breeze with a 2 count. More back and forth in the middle of the ring. Scott ends up hitting the JML Driver on Breeze for the pin to win.

Winner: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

– After the match, Scott now has a confirmed spot in the Fatal 4 Way at Worlds Collide, with Garza and two NXT UK Superstars to be named. Scott celebrates as his music hits and we go to replays. Scott taunts Garza as he stares back from the announce table.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, asking about tonight’s main event. Ripley mentions how she will defeat Toni Storm at Worlds Collide, and it doesn’t matter who she faces at “Takeover: Portland” because she will defeat them too. Rhea isn’t worried about the Battle Royal winner and says this is her division now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cathy Kelley is with Johnny Gargano backstage. She asks about saving Tommaso Ciampa earlier. Ciampa comes up and thanks him. Gargano asks if Ciampa heard about the challenge from Moustache Mountain. They agree to team up again for old time’s sake. The Undisputed Era runs over but security stops them from attacking. Keith Lee runs over and puts someone in the bushes with a Pounce. Lee is angry. He tosses someone into the windshield of a car, shattering it, and then tosses another guy onto a table. Lee says the prophecy will end next week.

– The announcers confirm Lee vs. Strong, plus the semi-finals of the Dusty Classic. Mauro says DIY has confirmed DIY vs. Moustache Mountain at Worlds Collide.

Battle Royal to Crown a New #1 Contender: Tegan Nox, Mercedes Martinez, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Vanessa Borne, Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, Santana Garrett, Io Shirai, Shotzi Blackheart, Xia Li, Kacy Catanzaro, Shayna Baszler, Catalina, MJ Jenkins, Deonna Purrazzo, Jessi Kamea, Indi Hartwell

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Candice LeRae. Mia Yim is out next, followed by Bianca Belair. The winner will challenge NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at “Takeover: Portland” in February. Kacy Catanzaro is out next for her return. Fans pop for her entrance. New WWE Performance Center recruit Mercedes Martinez is out next. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Io Shirai to a pop. Tegan Nox is out next for her return since being attacked by Dakota Kai at WarGames. Shayna Baszler is out next for her surprise appearance in the match, also getting a pop. The bell rings and here we go. Belair works on Shotzi Blackheart. Vanessa Borne works on LeRae. Catalina and Mercedes go at it. Mauro mentions Nigel will be back next week and is enjoying some time off.

MJ Jenkins tries to knock Santana Garrett off the apron. Baszler works on eliminating Jenkins now. Jenkins is the first elimination. Shirai and Santana go at it now. Nox works on Vanessa Borne. Belair eliminates Jessi Kamea. Mercedes and Baszler trade shots. Baszler eliminates Catalina from the top. Mercedes works on Santana in the corner now. Carter works on dumping Baszler out.

Baszler works on Carter but she hangs on. Yim fights out of the corner on Nox it looks like. Kacy gets involved with Carter and saves herself but Baszler comes charging. Kacy flies over Baszler but Baszler nails Carter, knocking her off the apron. Carter has been eliminated. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Baszler kicks Garrett off the apron to eliminate her. Yim works on Borne, nailing Protect Ya Neck. Indi Hartwell was eliminated during the break. Yim eliminates Borne. Shotzi eliminates Purrazzo. Deonna brings Shotzi under the bottom rope and levels her on the floor with a big kick. Shotzi is still in the match. Shirai with a Flapjack on Xia Li. Belair, Baszler and Shirai triple team Xia now. Xia gets up and fights them all off. Belair and Baszler eliminate Xia.

Kacy springboards up but Shirai decks her, then dropkicks her to the floor. Kacy has been eliminated. Fans chant for Shirai. Belair taunts LeRae and works her over with forearms. Baszler works on Yim. Mercedes watches from the corner. Shirai works on Nox. Belair eliminates LeRae and talks some trash as fans boo the elimination.

Yim sends Mercedes to the apron but she hangs on. Martinez eliminates Yim with a big suplex to the floor. Baszler meets Mercedes in the middle of the ring as fans pop. They face off and stare each other up and down. Belair, Nox and Shirai are also still in the match, as is Shotzi but she’s on the floor still. Baszler and Mercedes unload on each other with strikes in the middle of the ring while the others are down recovering. Martinez with chops. Baszler counters a suplex and applies the Kirifuda Clutch. Mercedes comes out and tries to dump Baszler. Baszler eliminates Mercedes.

Baszler, Shirai, Nox and Belair all face off now as fans cheer them on. Nox unloads on all three opponents. Nox sends Belair over the top but she hangs on and stays on the apron. Nox chokeslams Shirai on top of Baszler. Belair charges with a Spear and hits Baszler as Nox moves out of the way. Nox tries to dump Baszler but she lands on the apron. Nox drops Belair again with a Shining Wizard. Nox drops Shirai and goes to the top. Dakota Kai appears out of nowhere and knocks Nox off the top. Nox has been eliminated. Fans boo and Kai heads to the back.

Baszler fights off Belair and Shirai now. Baszler tosses Shirai to the apron with a Kirifuda Clutch. Shotzi runs into the ring from behind and eliminates Baszler for the big pop. Fans cheer Shotzi on as Baszler watches from the floor. Belair comes from behind and eliminates Shotzi as she wasted time by playing to the crowd. Shirai and Belair are the final two competitors.

Fans chant “Io!” now as Belair and Shirai face off. They start brawling in the middle of the ring. Belair rams Shirai into the corner. Belair tosses Shirai across the ring by her hair a few times. Belair goes to powerbomb Shirai out of the ring but Shirai kicks her off. Belair charges and gets dropped into the second rope. Shirai nails the 619 for a pop. Shirai goes to the top for a crossbody but Belair catches her in mid-air. Belair with a fall-away slam. Belair uses the hair again. Shirai counters and sends Belair face-first into the turnbuckles.

Shirai takes Belair to the top and they trade shots. Shirai climbs up as they continue trading strikes up high. Belair tries to pull Shirai to the floor. Shirai goes for a super hurricanrana but Belair counters and holds her, pulling her back up. Shirai slides out and nails an enziguri. Shirai sends Belair to the apron. They both end up on the apron now, hanging on. Shirai blocks a move and goes for the German from the apron to the floor. Belair hangs on. They both re-group on the apron now. Shirai with a big uppercut. Shirai stands on Belair’s hair to keep her down. Belair takes her down. Shirai and Belair are both down now.

Belair attacks as they both trade big strikes from their knees. They work to their feet, still trading big strikes. Belair unloads but Shirai with a running knee, then a big dropkick to the head. Fans chant Shirai’s name but she runs into a Spear in the middle of the ring. More back and forth now. Shirai with a German suplex. Shirai with double knees in the corner. Belair slides out of a move and scoops Shirai on her shoulders for the KOD. Belair uses that move to dump Shirai over the top rope to the floor for the win.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair screams out as her music hits. She starts celebrating as we go to replays. Belair vs. NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is now official for “Takeover: Portland” on February 16. NXT goes off the air with Belair celebrating her big win and title shot.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.