Impact banned from Twitch after getting too raunchy

IMPACT Wrestling has been banned from Twitch after getting too raunchy on Tuesday.

The Twitter account @StreamerBans noted the news on Wednesday night. No official reason was given, but IMPACT aired a segment with Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes that featured whipped cream bikinis, thongs, and blurred nipples. This is the first ban for IMPACT. The duration of the ban is unknown.