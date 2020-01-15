Elias signs new multi-year WWE deal

WWE Superstar Elias has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. The news was reported yesterday during WWE Backstage.

The 32-year-old has been working for WWE since 2014, first appearing in NXT under the name of Elias Samson. In April 2017, he was moved to the main roster where was was filmed multiple times walking through the crowd with his guitar during matches and playing the guitar in the background during different backstage segments. In July of that year, WWE dropped the Samson part from his name and he has been known as just Elias ever since.

The Pittsburgh native has been wrestling professionally since 2008 and worked for various independent promotions before signing with WWE.