Elias signs new multi-year WWE deal
WWE Superstar Elias has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. The news was reported yesterday during WWE Backstage.
The 32-year-old has been working for WWE since 2014, first appearing in NXT under the name of Elias Samson. In April 2017, he was moved to the main roster where was was filmed multiple times walking through the crowd with his guitar during matches and playing the guitar in the background during different backstage segments. In July of that year, WWE dropped the Samson part from his name and he has been known as just Elias ever since.
The Pittsburgh native has been wrestling professionally since 2008 and worked for various independent promotions before signing with WWE.
I took this picture minutes before I performed in Times Square on NYE on the FOX network. The center of the world as 2020 was brought in. In that moment it was made very clear what I needed to do next. The news has broke that I agreed to 3 more years with the WWE. There are many more mountains to climb. Goals that I have set in motion many years before I drifted on to TV that need to happen. A destiny that is manifesting. For every incredible moment I have created and been a part of, there is much more inside. The promised land awaits.