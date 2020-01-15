AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight – Bash at the Beach!

Jan 15, 2020 - by James Walsh

AEW Dynamite’s lineup includes:

* Fatal 4-Way for #1 contenders to AEW Tag Team titles: The Young Bucks vs. Ortiz & Santana vs. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Best Friends
* Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara
* Diamond Dallas Page, Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall vs. The Butcher, The Blade and MJF
* Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida vs. Awesome Kong & Mel
* PAC vs. Darby Allin
* Cody responds to MJF’s offer

Reminder: GERWECK.NET will provide live coverage of tonight’s AEW Bash at the Beach, starting at 8PM ET

