I was at the Q&A session for BT employees this morning, and Andrade said he wants Cain Velasquez when he’s done with Rey Mysterio… and he said it to Cain Velasquez. WrestleMania perhaps? @btsportwwe pic.twitter.com/8cuXbCmuz4

— Drew – Peng Padre (@DrewHeatley) January 15, 2020