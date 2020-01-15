1/15/20 AEW Dynamite: Bash at the Beach Recap

The show opens with an “In Memory of Rocky Johnson” still-frame.

Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Miami, Florida.

—

Match #1 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Four-Way Match: Adam Page and Kenny Omega vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent) (w/Orange Cassidy) vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

Trent and Nick start the match and Trent drops him with a shoulder tackle. Page and Taylor tag in and Page applies a headlock. Page drops Taylor with a shoulder tackle and then slams him to the mat with a fall-away slam. Omega tags in, but the match breaks down and Santana and Ortiz take control. Santana officially tags in and brawls with Omega. Santana delivers a knee strike and a chop, but Omega and Nick work together to take down Santana. Nick makes a tag, then tags in Matt. Omega and The Bucks triple team Ortiz and then Trent tags in. Trent delivers a few chops to Matt, but Nick tags in. The Bucks take Trent down with a double dropkick and Matt tags back in. Matt drops Trent with a few suplexes, but Trent comes back with a swinging DDT. Taylor tags in and suplexes Matt across the ring. Taylor drops Matt with a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Ortiz breaks it up. Matt comes back with right hands, but Trent tags in and Best Friends double-team Matt.

Santana and Ortiz souble team Matt and Santana drops him with a Cutter. They deliver a double kick and a double suplex. Ortiz drops Page and Omega on the floor with a cannonball senton, and Santana does the same to Best Friends. Ortiz gets back into the ring and works over Matt. Santana tags in and drops an elbow on Matt. Santana drops Matt with Three Amigos, but Matt comes back and takes Santana to the mat. Matt goes for the tag, but Ortiz pulls Nick to the floor. Matt kicks Santana in the face and drops him with a Cutter. Omega tags in and drops Santana and Ortiz with chops. Omega drops Omega with a Snap Dragon Suplex, and then does the same to Santana. Trent tags in, but Omega drops him with a suplex as well. Page gets in and hits Trent with a Standing Shooting Star Press and then Omega connects with a moonsault. Page takes out everyone at ringside and then Ortiz pulls Omega to the floor. Santana takes out Page and Omega with a dive from the top and then Nick and Taylor take out Santana and Ortiz with dives of their own.

Trent grabs Nick up top and suplexes him to the floor onto everyone else. Trent and Omega get back into the ring, but Taylor helps Trent out. Page gets into the ring as well and then the referee gets knocked down. All eight men get into the ring and then Cassidy does as well. Cassidy helps the mega suplex happen and then Best Friends hug him. Best Friends hit a double pile driver on Page and Omega and then hit Strong Zero on Omega. Trent goes for the cover, but The Bucks break it up. Taylor and Matt tag in and exchange shots in the ring. Page clotheslines Matt, but Trent sends Page back to the outside. Santana and Ortiz get into the ring and double team Trent. Nick delivers a superkick to Ortiz and kicks Santana in the side of the head. Santana and Ortiz comes back and take him down, but Matt delivers superkicks to them both. Trent delivers a knee to Page, but The Bucks double superkick Taylor and Santana and Ortiz. Trent sends Nick to the floor and Page tags in. Taylor tosses Matt to the floor and Omega hits Taylor with the V Trigger. Page and Omega hit Taylor with the V Trigger/Buckshot combination and get the pin fall.

Winners and number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: Adam Page and Kenny Omega

-Page and Omega will receive their title match against SCU next Wednesday.

—

Cody makes his way to the ring to respond to MJF’s demands. Cody brings the demands up on the screen: he cannot touch MJF before the match, he must accept ten lashes from MJF, and he must face Wardlow in a Steel Cage Match. Cody accepts all of the stipulations and says when he gets his hands on MJF at Revolution, he is going to give MJF his own goddamn scar.

—

Joey Janela is backstage. He says 2020 was a new year for him, but the first thing that happened to him was getting punched in the balls by Penelope Ford. He says Ford knows the only way she can get over is by using him. He says if she and Kip Sabian want to play, he can play. Janela says his record isn’t what it was supposed to be, but he has Rey Fenix next week and he has something to prove and will prove to everyone why he is called a bad, bad boy.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida vs. The Nightmare Collective (Brandi Rhodes and Mel) (w/Luther)

Luther tries to stop Shida on the ramp as Rhodes and Mel attack Statlander in the ring. Shida hits Luther with a kendo stick and then starts the match with Mel. Mel tosses Shida across the ring and delivers a few shots. Shida comes back with a hurricanrana that sends Mel to the floor. Statlander kicks Mel in the face and drops her with a moonsault. Shida grabs a chair and sets it on the floor. Shida uses the chair and delivers a knee strike to Mel. Statlander and Shida toss Mel back into the ring and delivers a double dropkick. Shida goes for the cover, but Mel kicks out. Shida kicks Mel in the face and goes after Rhodes, but Mel drops her with a big boot. Mel delivers a leg drop and tags in Rhodes. Rhodes goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Rhodes stomps on Shida and chokes her with her boot. Rhodes and Mel double team Shida and fake a tag so Mel can be in the ring. Mel tosses Shida across the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Mel is still in control of Shida. Shida fights back and delivers a running knee strike. Statlander and Rhodes tag in and Rhodes begs off. Statlander delivers a roundhouse kick and a discus clothesline, but Mel gets back into the ring. Shida takes Mel out with a dropkick, but Mel slams her into the barricade. Rhodes drops Statlander with a Spear and goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out. Mel tags back in and slams Statlander to the mat. Mel goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out. Mel goes up top, but Shida cuts her off and suplexes her down. Statlander knees Mel in the face and goes for the cover, but Mel kicks out. Shida knees Mel in the head and Statlander goes for the cover, but Rhodes cuts it off. Mel takes Statlander and Shida down with a double clothesline, but Statlander comes back and delivers The Big Bang Theory and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida

—

A new Dark Order video airs, showing the wrestlers they are interested in bringing into the group, including Brandon Cutler and Adam Page.

—

Match #3 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Championship) Qualifying Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Jon Moxley

Guevara dropkicks Moxley into the corner and delivers a series of right hands. Guevara delivers a chop, but Moxley turns it around into chops of his own. Guevara flips away from Moxley, but Moxley drops him with a clothesline. Moxley kicks Guevara in the back and drops an elbow. Moxley goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Moxley chokes Guevara in the corner, but Guevara comes back with an enzuigiri. Guevara drops Moxley with a Cutter and then takes him out with a dive on the floor. Guevara gets Moxley back into the ring, but Moxley takes him down. Moxley delivers a knee strike and tosses him across the ring. Moxley goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Moxley goes for the Paradigm Shift on the apron, but Guevara fights out and delivers a pump kick. Guevara takes Moxley down with double knees on the apron and delivers a kick in the ring. Guevara goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley fights back and goes for a suplex, but Guevara lands on his feet and connects with a standing Shooting Star Press. Guevara goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Guevara rolls up Moxley for a two count, but Moxley grabs Guevara and slams him to the mat face-first. Moxley goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Moxley goes up top, but Guevara cuts him off and takes him out with a Spanish Fly. Guevara delivers two knee strikes to the face and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Guevara goes up top, but Moxley catches him and locks in a choke hold and Guevara taps out.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Chris Jericho’s music hits but the lights go out. The lights come back on and Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz are all in the ring. Moxley tries to fight them off, but they beat him down. Jericho takes a metal spike from his jacket and jabs it into Moxley’s eye before referees finally run down to attend to Moxley.

—

Jericho and The Inner Circle are backstage. Jericho says what happened tonight was all Moxley’s fault. He says Moxley signed his own death warrant and they kicked the crap out of Moxley. He says they will do the same thing to Jurassic Express next week.

—

Match #4 – Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Butcher, The Blade, and MJF (w/The Bunny and Wardlow) vs. DDP, Dustin Rhodes, and QT Marshall

DDP and MJF start the match, but MJF immediately tags in Butcher. DDP gains the advantage and tags in Marshall. MJF tags in and pokes him in the eye. Blade tags in and kicks Marshall in the midsection. Marshall comes back and takes Blade down and tags in Rhodes. Rhodes delivers an Atomic Drop and kicks Blade in the face. MJF takes a cheap shot with his diamond ring and Blade takes advantage. Blade tosses Rhodes to the floor and Wardlow drops Rhodes with another shot as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, MJF is in control of Rhodes. Rhodes comes back and takes MJF down. Blade tags in, but Rhodes drops him with a power slam. DDP and MJF tag in and DDP slams MJF into the corner repeatedly. DDP drops Butcher with a clothesline and then does the same to Blade. DDP drops Butcher with the Diamond Cutter and goes for one of MJF, but MJF counters and delivers a low blow behind the referee’s back. Rhodes tags in and delivers a Destroyer to MJF. DDP delivers the Diamond Cutter and Rhodes goes for the cover, but Butcher and Blade breaks it up. Marshall tags in and takes out Butcher and Blade with a dive on the outside. Bunny gets into the ring, but DDP shoves her away and dives off the top onto everyone else. Back in the ring MJF quickly rolls up Marshall and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Butcher, The Blade, and MJF

—

Jenn Decker interviews SCU backstage. They are interrupted by Adam Page and begin arguing, but Kenny Omega pulls him away. Omega says they are going to have a gentlemen’s contest next week and wishes SCU luck as they slap hands.

Cody vs. Wardlow in a Steel Cage Match is confirmed for the February 19th Dynamite from Atlanta, Georgia.

—

Match #5 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Championship) Qualifying Match: PAC vs. Darby Allin

They lock up and PAC applies a side headlock. PAC drops Allin with a shoulder tackle, but Allin comes back with an arm-drag and then a dropkick. PAC comes back and takes Allin down and then tosses him across the ring. Allin comes back and sends PAC to the floor and then takes him out with a couple of dives. Allin comes off the apron, but PAC catches him and slams him into the steps as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, PAC is still in control and slams Allin into the barricade. PAC tosses Allin back into the ring and slams him into the corner. PAC goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. PAC takes Allin up top, but Allin counters with a Crucifix Bomb. Allin takes PAC out with the Coffin Drop on the floor. Allin drops PAC with a Stunner in the ring and hits the Code Red. Allin goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. PAC comes back and drops Allin with a clothesline in the ring and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Allin fights back and takes PAC down and rolls him up for two. They exchange rolls ups for two counters and then Allin goes for the Coffin Drop. PAC counters it into a German suplex and then delivers a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. PAC takes Allin up top and delivers clubbing shots and then knocks him to the mat. PAC hits the Black Arrow and gets the pin fall.

Winner: PAC

-After the match, Schiavone interviews PAC. PAC says Moxley is incapable of participating, so he is the number one contender. PAC tells Jericho that he is coming for him. Schiavone interrupts and sends it backstage. Moxley is being loaded into an ambulance, but he kicks his way out and comes to the ramp. He says he will be there next week and the title shot is his as the show comes to a close.