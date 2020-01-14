Shane Thorne

Real Name: Shane Veryzer

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 225 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 24, 1985

From: Perth, Western Australia

Pro Debut: February 22, 2003

Trained By: Naomichi Marufuji & Davis Storm

Finishing Move: Bomb Valley Death

Biography

– Before signing to the WWE, Thorne is widely known as Shane Haste.

– Prior to NXT, Thorne also teamed with Nick Miller (Mikey Nicholls) as they were known as The Mighty Don’t Kneel (TMDK).

– November 12, 2005, Haste lost to Havok in the EPW Invitational Tournament ’05 Final.

– May 5, 2007, Haste won the EPW Invitational Tournament ’07.

– August 25th, Haste defeated Jimmy Payne in a Steel Cage for the EPW Title.

– September 28th, Haste retained the EPW Title against Mikey Nicholls.

– February 16, 2008, Haste lost the EPW Title to Bobby Marshall.

– October 11th, Haste challenged Adam Pearce for the NWA Championship.

– November 15th, Haste challenged Ryan Taylor for the EWF American Title.

– March 21, 2009, Blitz Team (Haste & Alex Kingston) defeated Dan Moore & Chase Griffin for the EPW Tag Team Titles.

– April 25th, Haste defeated Michael Morleone to win the EPW ANZAC Cup ’09.

– May 30th, Blitz Team lost the EPW Tag Team Titles against Slex & Carlo Cannon.

– August 22nd, Haste challenged Peter Avalon for the AWS Lightweight Title.

– September 6th, Haste challenged Johnny Paradise for the AWS Title.

– November 7th, TMDK (Haste & Nicholls) defeated Carlo Cannon & Slex for the EPW Tag Team Titles.

– April 23, 2010, Haste challenged Damian Slater for the Warzone Title.

– May 15th, Haste competed in the PWAQ Rise of the Warriors IV.

– July 10th, TMDK lost the EPW Tag Team Titles to Chris Vice & Jonny Wimbledon.

– February 23, 2011, Haste began working for Pro Wrestling NOAH.

– August 13th, Haste challenged Rocky Menero for the RCW Title.

– September 17th, Haste challenged Marcius Pitt for the EPW Title.

– February 17, 2012, TMDK won the ROH Rise and Prove Tournament.

– November 20th, Haste competed in the NOAH Global League ’12 (Block B).

– April 28, 2013, TMDK competed in the NOAH Global Tag League ’13 (Block B).

– July 7th, TMDK defeated CHAOS (Toru Yano & Takashi Iizuka) for the GHC Tag Team Titles.

– August 24th, TMDK retained the GHC Tag Team Titles against Yoshihito Sasaki & Shinya Ishikawa.

– September 7th, Haste challenged KENTA for the GHC Title.

– October 5th, TMDK defended the GHC Tag Team Titles against No Mercy (Yoshihiro Takayama & Takashi Sugiura).

– November 10th, Haste competed in the NOAH Global League ’13 (Block A).

– December 7th, TMDK retained the GHC Tag Team Titles against BRAVE (Naomichi Marufuji & Katsuhiko Nakajima).

– January 25, 2014, TMDK lost the GHC Tag Team Titles to Maybach Taniguchi & Takeshi Morishima.

– April 27th, TMDK competed in the NOAH Global Tag League ’14.

– November 8th, Haste competed in the Global League ’14 (Block A).

– January 10, 2015, TMDK defeated Dangan Yankees (Masato Tanaka & Takashi Sugiura) for the GHC Tag Team Titles.

– February 11th, TMDK lost the GHC Tag Team Titles to Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr.).

– May 4th, TMDK competed in the Global Tag League ’15.

– March 25, 2016, TMDK signed with the WWE and was placed in the NXT Brand where the were renamed Shane Thorne & Nick Miller (TM-61).

– May 19th, TM-61 made their NXT TV debut in a losing effort to Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa.

– June 9th, TM-61 defeated Blake & Murphy on NXT.

– July 13th, TM-61 defeated Adrian Nails & Rob Ryzin.

– August 25th, TM-61 defeated Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari on NXT.

– November 19th, TM-61 lost to the Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) in the final of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

– December 8th, TM-61 challenged #DIY (Gargano & Ciampa) for the NXT Tag Team Titles

– January 5, 2017, TM-61 defeated The Revival (Dash & Dawson) on NXT & afterwards it was reported that Thorne would need knee surgery.

– September 14th, Haste made his return teaming with Miller to defeat The Revival in a Dark Match on NXT.

– January 25, 2018, TM-61 challenged The Undisputed Era (Fish & O’Reilly) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– February 2nd, TM-61 competed in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

– April 11th, TM-61 defeated The Street Profits (Ford & Dawkins) on NXT.

– May 9th, TM-61 defeated Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) on NXT.

– July 13th, Now known as the Mighty (Thorne & Miller), challenged The Undisputed Era (O’Reilly & Strong) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– August 30th, Thorne challenged Ricochet for the NXT North American Title.

– December 14th, The Mighty were disbanded due to Miller being released by his contract.

– January 6, 2019, Thorne challenged Ricochet for the NXT North American Title.

– January 25th, Thorne lost to Trent Seven on NXT UK.

– January 26th, Thorne competed in the WWE Worlds Collide Tournament.

– January 30th, Thorne lost to Dominik Dijakovic on NXT.

– June 7th, Thorne challenged Velveteen Dream for the NXT North American Title.

– June 13th, Thorne defeated Joaquin Wilde on NXT.

– August 15th, Thorne defeated Bronson Reed on NXT.

– October 2nd, Thorne lost to Johnny Gargano on NXT.

– October 30th, Thorne lost to Bronson Reed on NXT.

– November 27th, Thorne lost to Mansoor on NXT.

– In March 2020, Thorne and new tag partner Brendan Vink were called up to the main roster, competing on the Raw brand

– In July, Thorne and Vink were traded back to NXT

– In September, Thorne redebuted as ‘Slapjack’, a member of the Retribution stable