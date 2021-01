Sami Callihan claims he’s more dangerous than Ken Shamrock

“I spit in that old man’s face and proved why I’m The World’s Most Dangerous Man. I made Ken pass out all by myself and if Ken Shamrock wants to step to me again, I’ll knock his old ass out. I don’t even think after Hard To Kill Ken is every gonna be able to fight again because I’m letting Madman Fulton off his leash and he’s gonna tear him apart.”

source: Wrestling Inc.