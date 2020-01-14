Primate

Real Name: Jason Melrose

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 209 lbs.

Date of Birth: 1985

From: New Castle upon Tyne, England

Pro Debut: August 17, 2014

Trained By: Rampage Brown

Finishing Move: Spear

Biography

– Outside of WWE, Primate is most notably known as Jason Prime or Jay Melrose.

– Prime is the owner of Battle Ready & a former soldier in the British Army.

– November 21, 2014, Prime defeated Damon Havok for the TWS Trophy Title.

– January 31, 2015, Prime retained the TWS Trophy Title against Johnny Khaos.

– February 1st, Prime defended the title against Alexander Henry.

– October 2nd, Prime defeated AJ Anderson for the MEW Title.

– December 12th, Prime competed in the Absolute Wrestling King of the North Tournament.

– January 29, 2016, Prime defended the MEW Title against Martin Kirby.

– February 21st, Prime competed in the NGW Destiny Rumble.

– March 25th, Prime retained the MEW Title against Liam Lazarus.

– April 8th, Prime won the RISE Title Tournament to win the vacant RISE Title but then lost it to Saxon Huxley.

– May 13th, Prime defended the MEW Title in a 3-Way.

– June 24th, Prime retained the title against BT Gunn.

– August 25th, Prime competed in the WCPW Kurt Angle Invitational Rumble.

– September 30th, Prime retained the MEW Title against Rampage Brown.

– December 18th, The New Nation (Prime & Alexander Henry) defeated The Proven (Caz Crash & Sam Wilder) for the TCW Tag Team Titles.

– January 27, 2017, Prime defended the MEW Title against Saxon Huxley.

– February 5th, Prime competed in the ICW Square Go!

– February 19th, The New Nation defended the TCW Tag Team Titles against The London Riots (James Davis & Rob Lynch).

– March 10th, Prime lost the MEW Title against Alexander Henry.

– April 29th, Prime competed in the WCPW 30-Man Rumble.

– June 16th, Primate defeated Jimmy Havoc for the vacant WCPW Hardcore Title.

– August 22nd, Primate lost the title to BT Gunn.

– August 26th, Primate defeated BT Gunn for the title.

– September 29th, Prime defeated Chris Renfrew in a No DQ for the MEW Title.

– October 2nd, Primate retained the WCPW Hardcore Title in a 4-Way.

– October 3rd, Primate & Jimmy Havoc defeated War Machine (Ray Rowe & Hanson) for the WCPW Tag Team Titles.

– December 4th, Primate defended the now dubbed Defiant Hardcore Title against Jimmy Havoc.

– December 5th, Prime & Havoc defended the now dubbed Defiant Tag Team Titles against Joe Coffey & BT Gunn.

– December 11th, Primate retained the Defiant Hardcore Title against Chris Ridgeway but lost the title to Jimmy Havoc the next day.

– December 16th, Primate lost the TCW Tag Team Titles against The Lion Kings (Sebb Strife & Nsereko) in a Handicap Match.

– January 5, 2018, Primate competed in the RISE Rumble ’18.

– February 19th, Primate & Havoc lost the Defiant Tag Team Titles to Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher).

– November 24th, Melrose made his debut for NXT UK teaming with Mike Hitchman (Wild Boar) in a losing effort to Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake).

– January 13, 2019, Melrose lost to Dave Mastiff on NXT UK.

– February 22nd, The Hunt (Primate & Wild Boar) defeated Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley on NXT UK.

– April 20th, The Hunt defeated Tyson T-Bone & Saxon Huxley on NXT UK.

– June 14th, The Hunt lost to Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) on NXT UK.

– July 19th, The Hunt lost to Imperium (Aichner & Barthel) on NXT UK.

– October 4th, The Hunt defeated Pretty Deadly (Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley) on NXT UK.

– November 15th, The Hunt defeated The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss) on NXT UK.

– On February 1, 2020, The Hunt defeated Victor Rosetti & Sawicki to win the KPW Tag Team Titles