Paige jokes about entering the men’s Rumble and “take that bish to suplex city” amid return rumors

here have been several rumors lately that just like Edge, Paige will be soon stepping back in the ring and be part of the women’s Royal Rumble match later this month. Paige also recently signed a new WWE deal, giving more fuel to those rumors.

Taking to Twitter to address these rumors, Paige joked that she is indeed coming back to the ring at the Royal Rumble. “I’m entering myself into the men’s and being number 2 and taking that bish to suplex city then go on to win the whole thing,” she wrote, adding a funny GIF of one of her entrances.

Then, to make matters worse for her, Triple H also talked about the rumors of both Edge and Paige returning, saying it’s solely a medical decision and if their medical experts say that they believe this person has done whatever needs to be done to get in shape and there’s no risk, then they allow them to return.

“When you’re talking about people as talented as Edge and Paige, who wouldn’t want them to return? I’m a fan just like everyone else. Yeah, we’d love to see them step back in the ring. More importantly than that though, I’d love to see them live a long healthy life,” Triple H said.

The former NXT and Divas champion was not amused though. “Even my boss jokes about me.. no wonder you guys still do it too,” she wrote.