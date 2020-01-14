Ilja Dragunov

Real Name: Ilja Rukober

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 198 lbs.

Date of Birth:

From: Moscow, Russia

Resides: Dresden, Germany

Pro Debut: April 21, 2012

Trained By: Axel Tischer & Rick Baxxter

Finishing Move: Torpedo Moskau

Biography

– Ilja is also known as Davey American.

– June 2, 2012, Ilja competed in a 4-Way for the GWF Berlin Title.

– August 11th, Ilja challenged Koray for the GWF Berlin Title.

– February 22, 2013, Ilja challenged Jay Skillet for the GSW Breakthrough Title.

– April 14th, Ilja won the wXw Mitteldeutschland Cup ’13.

– May 25th, Ilja won the EW-COM Ringmaster Tournament ’13.

– July 6th, Ilja competed in the wXw Shortcut to the Top Battle Royal.

– August 18th, Ilja defeated Toby Blunt for the vacant wXw Shotgun Title.

– October 25th, Ilja retained the wXw Shotgun Title against Robert Schild.

– November 16th, Ilja defended the title against Michael Schenkenberg.

– January 17, 2014, Ilja has to vacate the title due to injury.

– December 21st, Ilja defeated Zero Samurai for the GWF Next Step Title.

– March 7, 2015, Ilja defeated John Klinger to win the wXw Shotgun Title.

– March 27th, Ilja competed in the wXw Mitteldeutschland Cup ’15.

– March 28th – June 20th, Ilja defended the wXw Shotgun Title 9x before losing it to Kim Ray.

– July 18th, Ilja retained the GWF Next Step Title against Marius Al-Ani.

– August 1st, Ilja defended the title against Robert Kaiser.

– December 12th, Cerberus (Ilja & Julian Nero) defeated Zack Sabre Jr. & Big Daddy Walter for the wXw Tag Team Titles.

– February 6, 2016, Cerberus retained the titles against The Sumerian Death Squad (Tommy End & Michael Dante).

– February 20th, Ilja defended the Next Step Title in a 3-Way.

– March 5th, Cerberus retained the wXw Tag Team Titles against Hot and Spicy (Axel Dieter Jr. & Da Mack).

– March 12th, Ilja lost to Axel Dieter Jr. in the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’16 Final.

– April 1st, Ilja competed in the wXw Mitteldeutschland Cup ’16.

– April 22nd, Cerberus lost the wXw Tag Team Titles to The Sumerian Death Squad.

– June 4th, Cerberus won the titles back from Sumerian Death Squad.

– September 30th, The titles were vacated.

– October 2nd, Cerberus competed in the wXw World Tag Team League ’16 (Block B).

– December 3rd, Ilja competed in a 4-Way for the wXw Shotgun Title.

– March 4, 2017, Ilja lost the Next Step Title to Marius Al-Ani in a 3-Way.

– March 12th, Ilja won the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’17.

– August 5th, Ilja competed in a 3-Way for the wXw Unified World Wrestling Title.

– September 16th, Ilja won a 3-Way for the Next Step European Title.

– December 16th, Ilja defended the title against Franz Engel.

– March 10, 2018, Ilja won the wXw Unified Title in a 3-Way and defended it the next day against Matt Riddle.

– March 17th, Ilja lost the Next Step European Title to Rick Baxxter in a 3-Way Hardcore Match.

– March 24th – August 4th, Ilja defended the wXw Unified Title 6x before losing it to Absolute Andy.

– September 15th, Ilja competed in the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’18.

– October 6th, Ilja defeated Bobby Gunns for the Interim wXw Unified Title.

– October 13th, Cerberus (Ilja & Avalanche) won the wXw International Tag Team Tournament.

– November 17th, Ilja defended the Interim wXw Unified Title against PCO in a Street Fight.

– November 23rd, Ilja lost the title to Absolute Andy.

– February 24th, Ilja challenged Joe Coffey for the ICW Zero-G Title.

– February 27, 2019, Ilja signed with the WWE and was placed under the NXT UK brand, making him the first ever Russian-born wrestler to have competed in the WWE.

– March 10th, Ilja competed in the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’19.

– April 19th, Ilja made his NXT UK debut and defeated Jack Starz then defeated Joseph Conners the next day.

– May 6th, Ilja competed in the PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament ’19.

– June 16th, Ilja defeated Ashton Smith on NXT UK.

– August 3rd, Ilja & WALTER defeated Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) for the wXw Tag Team Titles.

– August 31st, Ilja lost to Cesaro at NXT UK TakeOver Cardiff.

– September 13th, Ilja & WALTER lost the wXw Tag Team Titles against Aussie Open.

– October 4th, Ilja defeated Saxon Huxley on NXT UK.

– November 15th, Ilja lost to Alexander Wolfe on NXT UK.

– November 16th, Ilja defeated Wolfe in a No DQ Match on NXT UK.

– December 29th, Ilja challenged Beano for the DPW All Wales Title.