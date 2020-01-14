David Benoit says he wants to wrestle as Chris Benoit, or Chris Benoit Jr.

David Benoit says he wants to wrestle as Chris Benoit, or Chris Benoit Jr – wearing the same tights his dad did, and using his father's music. His real name is David Christopher Benoit. [Source: Chris Van Vliet] — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 14, 2020

David Benoit says his goal would be to sign with AEW or NJPW. [Source: Chris Van Vliet] — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 14, 2020

Other notes:

– David Benoit says his goal would be to sign with AEW or NJPW.

– David reveals he was “banned” from WWE for going to an AEW show. He no longer is, after speaking to their lawyer and Mark Carrano.

– David Benoit on living up to his surname in the ring.

“I can only do me, man. He had his own shoes. I could try to fill them but I won’t. He was the greatest of all time in that ring, my hero, and I can’t, bro.”

– David reveals that, before AEW Double or Nothing, he didn’t watch wrestling, and would only watch for Natalya or Chris Jericho.

He says his love for WWE wasn’t there because they weren’t producing “good stuff” anymore.

– David on Chris Benoit’s final days:

“It definitely wasn’t him. He wouldn’t do that. I know he wouldn’t. I think something terribly went wrong. The doctor said he had CTE. That’s something that, at the beginning, gave me somewhat closure.”

– “I would like WWE to remember him. At least for the good times. I want him in the Hall of Fame.”

David Benoit on WWE erasing his father’s name from their history.

– David says he believes WWE will put Chris Benoit in the Hall of Fame, and he believes it could be soon.

– “The conspiracy theories are just a joke. Kevin Sullivan didn’t do anything. We looked into that. We had the police look into him.”

David Benoit on his father’s final days.

Here is the entire interview: