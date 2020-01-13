Tony Khan Ordered To Keep Non-AEW Titles Off Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Tony Khan decided not to mention Jericho’s deal with Tanahashi for an AEW World Title shot. He felt that it was “no benefit for AEW” to plug NJPW in that way.

It was further noted that Wrestle Kingdom was still mentioned on Dynamite. You won’t see any other titles on Dynamite except for the ones recognized by the company.

Moxley was not mentioned as winning the U.S. title, which is a Khan ruling with the idea that on Dynamite, the only titles he wants mentioned are AEW titles.

Kenny Omega was the AAA Champion and he did not bring the title to Dynamite. Rey Fenix & Pentagon jr has also kept Their titles from other companies off of AEW Television

This seems to be their logic to not confuse fans about which titles actually belong to the company