The Revival apply for trademark possibly of new tag team name

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have filed for the trademark of Shatter Machine, presumable the name of their tag team should they depart the WWE as they are believed to do so in a few months.

The trademark, filed on January 8 under the entertainment and merchandise section of goods and services, is listed under their real name of Daniel Wheeler and David Harwood.

The attorney on record is Michael E. Dockins from Toledo, Ohio, the same attorney who filed several trademarks for Cody Rhodes last year as well as Charlotte Flair.

Dawson and Wilder are expected to be departing WWE in a few months after their contract runs out. While WWE has been aggressively trying to lock them in for another deal, the former tag team champions seem to be exploring their options.