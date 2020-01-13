Tessa Blanchard: “nobody in this life is perfect”

Tessa Blanchard wrote her name in the pro wrestling history books last night at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view becoming the first woman to win a promotion’s world title. She defeated Sami Callihan in the intergender main event, wrapping up a year-long storyline that saw Blanchard rise to the top.

Her weekend wasn’t all going great though as after a tweet meant to unite the females in the wrestling community, several of her former co-workers fired back, exposing her as a bully and a racist, statements which Blanchard denied on social media when replying to her accusers.

But her victory speech last night after Hard To Kill went off the air somewhat addressed those rumors, saying that she hasn’t been perfect.

“Nobody in this life is perfect. We’re all human,” Blanchard said. “It doesn’t matter what you call me. I’ve got one of the strongest minds that I’ve ever known. So whenever you come for me, you come for all these people.”

Blanchard, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard, wrapped up her speech by telling fans that she is now the standard bearer of the promotion. “Man or woman…pound for pound…I am one of the best in the world, and I am now your world champion.”