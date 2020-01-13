News for Tonight’s WWE RAW Episode

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky as the road to the 2020 Royal Rumble continues.

Tonight’s RAW will feature the first “Fist Fight” with Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain.

RAW will also feature another Buddy Murphy vs. Aleister Black singles match, an appearance by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles, Rusev with Liv Morgan vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana, plus more on the feud between Rey Mysterio and WWE United States Champion Andrade.

WWE has not announced an official preview for tonight’s RAW, but stay tuned for updates. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

