Mansoor

Real Name: Mansoor Al-Shehail

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 190 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 25, 1995

From: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Pro Debut: January 15, 2015

Trained By: Stoner U Academy

Finishing Move: Running Superkick

Biography

– In his early career, Mansoor went by the names Manny Faberino & Big Money Manny.

– June 18, 2015, Manny challenged Ean Hancement for the Stoner U Top Student Title.

– September 24, 2017, Manny & Sheik Khan Abadi challenged The Stoner Brothers (Rick Scott & Scott Rick Stoner) for the Hoodslam Intergalactic Tag Team Titles.

– October 6th, Manny competed in the Hoodslam 30-Man Rumble.

– November 18th, Manny competed in the APW/GRPW Young Lions Cup ’17.

– November 25th, Manny challenged Steven Tresario for the EBPW Title.

– March 17, 2018, Manny competed in a 5-Way Ladder Match for the BOTW West Coast Title.

– May 4th, Manny challenged Juiced Lee for the Hoodslam Golden Gig Title.

– May 12th, Manny won the EBPW Title in a 3-Way.

– June 9th, Manny retained the EBPW Title against Steven Tresario.

– July 14th, Manny retained the EBPW Title against Marcus Lewis.

– August 25th, Manny retained the EBPW Title against Kal Jak and afterwards vacated the title due to signing with the WWE.

– November 28th, Mansoor made his NXT TV debut in a losing effort to Babatunde Aiyegbusi in a Dark match.

– January 19, 2019, Mansoor lost to Stacey Ervin Jr. in the final of the NXT Unleash the Universe Tournament.

– January 30th, Mansoor lost to Jaxson Ryker on NXT.

– April 6th, Mansoor lost to Travis Banks on NXT UK.

– May 1st, Mansoor defeated Sean Maluta on NXT.

– June 7th, Mansoor won the WWE 50-Man Battle Royal at Super ShowDown ’19.

– October 31st, Mansoor defeated Cesaro at WWE Crown Jewel ’19.

– November 6th, Mansoor defeated The Brian Kendrick on 205 Live.

– November 20th, Mansoor & Raul Mendoza defeated The Outliers (Riddick Moss & Dorian Mak) on NXT.

– November 27th, Mansoor defeated Shane Thorne on NXT.

– At Super Showdown ’20, Mansoor defeated Dolph Ziggler