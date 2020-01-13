Luke Harper’s First Post-WWE Booking Set

It was reported last month that Luke Harper was released from WWE, months after the former Intercontinental champion had asked for it. Now, his first post-WWE booking has been revealed and he’s back under the name of “Brodie Lee.” He will appear at WrestleCon during Wrestlemania 36 weekend in Tampa, Florida.

Other names revealed in the announcement include NWA World Champion Nick Aldis, Bandido, Zoe Lucas, Celeste Brown, Charly Caruso, Francine, Shane Douglas, Taya Valkyrie and Will Ospreay.