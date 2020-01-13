Jordan Devlin

Real Name: Jordan Devlin

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 180 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 16, 1990

From: Bray, Co. Wicklow, Ireland

Pro Debut: 2006

Trained By: Finn Bálor & Paul Tracey

Finishing Move: Devlin Inside

Biography

– Devlin is also known as Frank David, Aguila II, & Aguila Artois. He has also garnered the nickname the Irish Ace & the Import Killer.

– May 28, 2006, Aguila won the vacant NWA Ireland Junior Title by winning a 3-Way.

– December 13, 2007, Regency Society (Aguila & Sir Michael W. Winchester) defeated Team Mega (Justin Bred & Danny Butler) for the NWA Ireland Tag Team Titles.

– April 6, 2008, Regency Society retained the NWA Ireland Tag Team Titles against Kev Rocks & Heavy D.

– August 8th, Regency Society lost the NWA Ireland Tag Team Titles to Adam Abz & Ross Browne.

– December 5th, Green White and Awesome (Devlin & Sean South) won the vacant BCW Tag Team Titles in a 4-Way.

– April 25, 2009, Green White and Awesome won a 4-Way for the PBW Tag Team Titles.

– June 25th, Green White and Awesome vacated the BCW Tag Team Titles.

– September 18th, Green White and Awesome retained the PBW Tag Team Titles against The Highlander & J Hazard.

– October 17th, Green White and Awesome lost the PBW Tag Team Titles against High Energy (Johnny Starr & CJ Hunter).

– July 3, 2011, David challenged Takuya Sugawara for the ZERO1 International Junior Title.

– September 25th, Devlin challenged Paul Tracey for the NLW Title.

– September 12, 2012, David competed in the ZERO1 Tenka-Ichi Junior Tournament ’12.

– September 17th, The Big Hangovers (David & Sean Guinness) defeated ZERO64 (Takuya Sugawara & Mineo Fujita) for the NWA International Lightweight Tag Team Titles.

– October 16th, Big Hangovers retained the titles against Jason New & Craig Classic.

– November 24th, Big Hangovers retained the titles against The Coffey Brothers (Joe & Mark Coffey).

– January 25, 2013, Big Hangovers defended the titles against The Coffey Brothers. They also defended the titles against Deadbone Dawkins & Red Devil on the same day but different events.

– April 28th, Big Hangovers retained the titles yet again by defeating Paddy Morrow & Robbie Morrissey.

– January 15, 2017, Devlin competed in the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament & lost in the final to Tyler Bate.

– March 10th, Devlin challenged Trent Seven for the ICW Title.

– May 28th, Devlin challenged Joe Coffey for the ICW Title.

– July 22nd, Devlin defeated LJ Cleary for the FFPW Irish Junior Title.

– October 1st, Devlin challenged BT Gunn for the ICW Zero-G Title.

– December 1st, Devlin competed in the FCP Infinity Trophy Tournament ’17.

– December 9th, Devlin defeated Mark Haskins for the OTT No Limits Title. The next day Devlin retained the title against Mike Bailey.

– December 13th, Devlin retained the Irish Junior Title against Sammy D.

– February 2, 2018, Devlin retained the Irish Junior Title against Sammy D in a Two Out of Three Falls Match.

– February 3rd, Devlin defended the OTT No Limits Title against Timothy Thatcher then vacated it the same event to be crowned the inaugural OTT World Champion.

– February 11th, Devlin competed in the ICW Square Go!

– March 16th, Devlin competed in a 3-Way for the PCW ULTRA Title.

– March 31st, Devlin retained the OTT Title against Angelico.

– May 5th, Devlin competed in the PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament ’18.

– May 12th, Devlin retained the OTT Title against Zack Sabre Jr.

– June 3rd, Devlin retained the OTT Title against Tyler Bate.

– July 7th, Devlin retained the OTT Title against Mark Haskins.

– August 2nd, Devlin debuted on the 4th Episode of NXT UK & defeated Tucker and on the 6th episode defeated Kenny Williams.

– August 10th, Devlin lost the Irish Junior Title to Valkyrie in a 6-Way.

– August 18th, Devlin lost the OTT Title to WALTER.

– August 25th, Devlin defeated Ligero on NXT UK.

– September 6th, Devlin won the TNT Title by winning a 3-Way that included WALTER (c) & Joseph Conners.

– October 13th, Devlin defeated Flash Morgan Webster on NXT UK and then Mike Hitchman the following day.

– October 26th, Devlin competed in the FCP Infinity Trophy Tournament ’18.

– November 24th & 25th, Devlin defeated Kenny Williams then Damien Weir on NXT UK.

– January 12, 2019, Devlin lost to Finn Bálor at NXT UK TakeOver Blackpool.

– January 27th, Devlin was defeated by the Velveteen Dream in the Semi Final of the WWE Worlds Collide Tournament.

– February 23rd, Devlin defeated Travis Banks in a Falls Count Anywhere Match on NXT UK.

– March 16th, Devlin defeated WALTER for the OTT Title.

– March 29th, Devlin challenged Velveteen Dream for the NXT North American Title.

– May 6th, Devlin was defeated in the Final of the PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament ’19.

– May 26th, Devlin defended the OTT Title against Jake Atlas.

– June 23rd, Devlin retained the OTT Title against Sean Guinness.

– July 20th, Devlin defeated Kenny Williams on NXT UK.

– September 1st, Devlin defeated Ashton Smith on NXT UK.

– September 15th, Devlin & Scotty Davis won the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– October 4th & 5th, Devlin defeated Jack Starz & then Dave Mastiff on NXT UK.

– October 13th, Devlin & Davis retained the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles against Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson).

– October 25th, Devlin competed in the FCP Infinity Tournament ’19.

– October 26th, Devlin lost the OTT Title to David Starr.

– November 11th, Devlin challenged WALTER for the WWE United Kingdom Title.

– November 24th, Devlin & Davis defended the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles against Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan.

– December 22nd, Devlin challenged Nico Angelo for the ATTACK! 24:7 Title.

– At When Worlds Collide 2020, Devlin defeated Isaiah Scott, Angel Garza & Travis Banks to win the NXT Cruiserweight Title

– On February 2, Devlin & Davis defeated The Anti-Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne & Los Federales Santos Jr) to retain the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles

– On February 19, Devlin defeated Lio Rush to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Title

– On March 7, Devlin defeated Travis Banks to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Title

– Devlin would remain out of action for much of 2020, along with much of WWE’s UK brand, due to the Covid-19 pandemic

– On November 26, Devlin defeated Amir Jordan to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Title

– On December 10, Devlin defeated Oliver Carter to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Title