Jim Cornette Reacts to Impact’s Tessa/Callihan Match

Jim Cornette has weighed in on Tessa Blanchard’s Impact World Title win last night. He took the opportunity to take a shot at Sami Callihan. Cornette and Sami had an exchange at an MLW event because Sami believed a remark Cornette made about Sonny Kiss was “homophobic.” So, he legit spat on Cornette who was doing commentary at the time. Cornette thought it was part of his gimmick Sami was later fired for something that broke MLW’s code and blamed Cornette for the firing.