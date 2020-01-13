Jay White to Work ROH Supercard of Honor

Jan 13, 2020 - by James Walsh

Ring of Honor announced Jay White will be part of Supercard of Honor XIV on April 4 in Lakeland, FL over WrestleMania 36 weekend. 

White is also set to be part of Bullet Club Beach Party. 

PWInsider reports more NJPW names are expected to be added to the event and there will be a top level main event for the show. 

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Christi Jaynes

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal