Jay White to Work ROH Supercard of Honor
Ring of Honor announced Jay White will be part of Supercard of Honor XIV on April 4 in Lakeland, FL over WrestleMania 36 weekend.
White is also set to be part of Bullet Club Beach Party.
PWInsider reports more NJPW names are expected to be added to the event and there will be a top level main event for the show.
#BULLETCLUB MEMBER & NJPW STAR JAY WHITE SIGNED FOR SUPERCARD OF HONOR APRIL 4 IN LAKELAND, FLORIDA!@JayWhiteNZ is #GoingToLakeland
Full details: https://t.co/cKRYzAdph2
Tickets go on sale Jan. 15 at 10 am ET for HonorClub members & Jan. 17 at 10 am ET for the general public pic.twitter.com/Z3GNuwPtmC
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 13, 2020