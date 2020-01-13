AS I SEE IT 1/13: Elite contradictions and conundrums

Con·tra·dic·tion (n.) -a combination of statements, ideas, or features of a situation that are opposed to one another.

Co·nun·drum (n.) – a confusing and difficult problem or question.

Wrestling gospel says that for a wrestler to be involved in management within a company, they must avoid putting themselves over or being on top, in order to avoid the appearance of conflict of interest (see HHH), and that they should put over other or younger talent, in order to help their companies succeed, draw fans, and/or achieve good ratings. But wrestling gospel also says that fans want to see the best out of new stars they’ve heard of but not had the chance to see before, and want to see matches that bring the best out of this talent.

This is producing what you might call an Elite conundrum. How does AEW solve the difficult problem of accomplishing two goals that seem totally in contradiction to one another?

All Elite Wrestling was founded a year ago, with Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson, and Cody Rhodes set up as Executive Vice Presidents under owner Tony Khan. Chris Jericho was introduced as the mainstream wrestling face of the company during that introductory press conference a year ago. The concept was to present a unique wrestling product, one that would give wrestling talent more freedom by allowing their talent to be shown, with new faces featured.

Fans had heard of Kenny Omega, and his ***** match(es) of the year in New Japan Pro Wrestling with Kazuchika Okada in 2018. He was nicknamed “The Best Bout Machine”…and with good reason. Fans had also heard of The Young Bucks…that they were the best tag team in North America, some seeing their matches in Ring of Honor, NJPW, and elsewhere. They’d seen Cody Rhodes in WWE, and thought he was held back and given gimmicks that didn’t allow him to show his talent fully.

So fans awaited the debut of All Elite Wrestling, and were thrilled when it debuted on TNT…and saw NXT debut head to head each week, and complained Vince McMahon was trying to stop competition. They then waited for the “Wednesday Night Wars” ratings results between AEW and NXT every Wednesday afternoon.

Yet, over the last year, there is a vocal segment of those same fans that are complaining about the Elite contradiction. They see Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks toning down the styles they’d heard about, and putting over talent with the purposes of giving them the rub to build the company. This is the very thing they screamed at Paul Levesque for not doing for years (ironically, things have done a 180 degree turn as he’s developed NXT, and created a product they love more than RAW and Smackdown).

Kenny Omega went so far as to say that the fans were right about him during an interview: “I lived out mostly all of my dreams during the last run I had, and now a big part of my current dream is seeing a new generation thrive.”

As a fan lucky enough to watch those Omega-Okada classics, I can say this: I get what Omega is trying to do to get over others, but I want to see the Omega who worked classics with Okada…not in every match, but I’d like to start seeing glimpses of it. I’m not suggesting he go over in every match….far from it. In the Okada program that made his name, he didn’t go over until the final match. But the series of matches were so great, that who went over in the first three matches was almost an afterthought to fans, as long as in the end Omega succeeded… which he did.

In the case of The Young Bucks, only in the matches with PENTA OM and Rey Fenix have we gotten to see the team that excited everyone, as they went all out with the Lucha Brothers. In other cases, they’ve been doing much the same as Kenny Omega has in trying to get over such teams as Private Party and The Dark Order.

So I’ve said all that, but it’s also true that The Elite can’t wrestle every match…against each other or against themselves. They have to develop and get over new talent. Thus, the Elite conundrum, because to one degree or another, they have to solve the problem as to how to do both.

In many ways, AEW is modeled after California’s Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, based in Southern California, which has been around since 2003. PWG is actually owned and run by wrestlers themselves, and was created by a group of Southern California independent wrestlers: Disco Machine, Excalibur, Scott Lost, Joey Ryan, Super Dragon, and Top Gun Talwar. It’s still run by all but Disco Machine, Talwar and Lost, who’ve left wrestling altogether. Super Dragon is booker. Their style is very similar to AEW in featuring more workrate oriented matches, as well as elements of comedy. They’ve been successful, but are now in the position of having much of their talent picked off by AEW and WWE, thus continually having to reinvent storylines

Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Darby Allin, Joey Janela, Orange Cassidy, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, Christopher Daniels, Jungle Boy, and Trent ? all worked for PWG. Even more talent from WWE/NXT has worked there with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Tony Nese, Daniel Bryan, Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano, Cesaro, and more.

The major difference with AEW and PWG is that AEW is owned by the Khan family and isn’t a cooperative like PWG which depended (and still does) on live gates and merchandise to survive. While AEW has backing, it also has the pressure of having to please TNT and advertisers.

PWG, on the other hand, was initially a local indy that came into being before social media and depended on word of mouth, as well as being plugged a lot by the Wrestling Observer, but any mistakes were seen live by a limited audience. But AEW’s growing pains are seen on live TV every week, where every single mistake is seen by hundreds of thousands who can and do analyze every single step.

As I said last week, their überfans defend them endlessly and Vincels attack them, as well as regular fans who can be overly demanding offering opinions every single minute…and sometimes in contradiction to themselves.

Is there an answer? Maybe better balance of the major names putting over new talent while reminding fans why they were special in the first place, and giving fans more of the level of matches we saw in the Young Bucks-Lucha Brothers matches. Maybe assuming less that fans know backstories of all new talent. Do brief vignettes, or have Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur explain their background, including major Indies they’ve worked for. But in the end, fans need to do something that most fans don’t in 2020….have patience.

A final thought…in a few months, may our first spring thunder come from the Heavenly drums of Cream…and Zeppelin…and Rush.

Until next time….