AEW’s Darby Allin Tells Chris Jericho Why He Didn’t Sign With WWE

During a recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho podcast, AEW wrestler Darby Allin explained to WWF Legend & current AEW World Champion Chris Jericho why he didn’t join WWE.

Below is what Darby said:

“They wanted to do something where I go to the Performance Center, not for a tryout, but just get signed and go to the Performance Center for a year and maybe do…a year from now…some crazy sh*t…f*ck that.

The thing is, that’s the beauty about AEW, they’re just going and making people. If I was there, god, it’s crazy to think about and I have a lot of my friends that got the opportunity between AEW or WWE, they chose WWE.

I was like come on guys, you can’t, that goes back to being the fanboy. You know what I mean?

You want to be the 100th dude who never sees the light of day or you want to be on the forefront of what we have, you know?”