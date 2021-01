wXw/APC “Fight for Paris – Night 1” Results – January 11, 2020 – Paris, France

1. APC Championship Match – First for Paris Round 1

Tristan Archer (c) defeated Cody Hall

2. Fight for Paris – Round 1

Aigle Blanc defeated Jay Skillet (via Disqualification)

3. 3-Way Dance

Avalanche defeated A-Buck and Julian Pace

4. wXw Women’s Championship Match

Amale (c) defeated Kalypso

5. Fight for Paris – Round 1

Marius Al-Ani defeated Dick Riviere

6. Fight for Paris – Round 1

David Starr defeated Christianium La Surrealiste

7. wXw World Tag Team Championship Match

Pretty Bastards (Prince Ahura and Maggot) (c) defeated Montero Salem (Thiago Montero and Rick Salem)