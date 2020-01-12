WWE development talent on Tessa: “experienced your bullying firsthand”

NXT UK talent Isla Dawn tweeted:

As someone who experienced your bullying firsthand, received regular verbal abuse, was spat on, had rumours spread about me, dealt with multiple attempts by you to blacklist me from other companies, (plus more), I just pray you now follow your own advice. https://t.co/MWtmUKLOyf

— Isla Dawn (@IslaDawn) January 11, 2020