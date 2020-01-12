University of Minnesota honors Brock Lesnar

The University of Minnesota Gopher Wrestling honored the current WWE champion Brock Lesnar yesterday, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Lesnar winning the NCAA championship.

The presentation aired live on the Big Ten Network during the Big Ten Wrestling Championships collegiate competition.

“Bigger than life…bigger than most,” the commentator said as several photos of Lesnar in the WWE and UFC flashed on the screen. Lesnar then came out jogging through some pyro, all smiles, as fans gave him a standing ovation. He was then presented a big canvas print from his NCAA final win. After the presentation was over, the mascot came out with a big WWE title cardboard cut out and gave it to Brock as the two posed together for fans in attendance.

You can see it below.