The Undisputed Era attack Imperium at NXT UK Takeover

The Undisputed Era ran riot at the end of NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II and destroyed Imperium, including their leader and WWE United Kingdom champion Walter. Walter had just defeated Joe Coffey in a near 30-minute match and was celebrating with the rest of his faction before Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong ran through the crowd to attack the NXT UK group. The loud crowd went absolutely bonkers at the sight of The Undisputed Era and chanted “NXT! NXT! NXT!” as Cole and company destroyed Walter, Barthel, Aichner, and Wolfe. Imperium and The Undisputed Era will be taking on each other in an eight-man tag match at the upcoming Worlds Collide WWE Network special on the eve of the Royal Rumble in Houston, Texas. Worlds Collide will pit NXT vs NXT UK stars, replacing Takeover during the Rumble weekend.