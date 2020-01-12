Tessa Blanchard wins the Impact Championship

. @Tess_Blanchard is the new IMPACT World Champion! #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/Dcwd0l7AEt

AND NEW IMPACT World Champion – @Tess_Blanchard!

The first ever woman to win the IMPACT World Championship. #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/cOZrWetD31

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 13, 2020