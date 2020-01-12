Tessa Blanchard wins the Impact Championship
AND NEW IMPACT World Champion – @Tess_Blanchard!
Previous IMPACT World Champions: Angle. Sting. Joe. Foley. Styles. RVD. Hardy. Anderson. Storm. Roode. Aries. Bully Ray. Sabin. Magnus. Young. Lashley. EC3. Hardy. Galloway. Edwards. Patron. Drake. Pentagon. IMPACT. Cage. Callihan.

And now Tessa Blanchard.
