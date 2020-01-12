Story of the year
2019 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Story of the year
AEW Officially Launches (42%, 200 Votes)
Women Main Event Mania (17%, 80 Votes)
CM Punk returns on WWE Backstage (17%, 79 Votes)
Women Wrestle in Saudi (9%, 43 Votes)
The return of Jon Moxley (7%, 33 Votes)
The revival of the NWA (6%, 30 Votes)
Cornette Resigning from NWA (1%, 7 Votes)
Smackdown Moves to FOX (1%, 6 Votes)
Total Voters: 478
PAST WINNERS:
2018: Roman Reigns has leukemia
2017: The Undertaker retires
2016: AJ Styles makes his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble
2015: Perro Aguayo passes away during match
2014: Lesnar ending Undertaker’s WM streak