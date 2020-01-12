Story of the year

2019 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Story of the year

AEW Officially Launches (42%, 200 Votes)

Women Main Event Mania (17%, 80 Votes)

CM Punk returns on WWE Backstage (17%, 79 Votes)

Women Wrestle in Saudi (9%, 43 Votes)

The return of Jon Moxley (7%, 33 Votes)

The revival of the NWA (6%, 30 Votes)

Cornette Resigning from NWA (1%, 7 Votes)

Smackdown Moves to FOX (1%, 6 Votes)

Total Voters: 478

PAST WINNERS:

2018: Roman Reigns has leukemia

2017: The Undertaker retires

2016: AJ Styles makes his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble

2015: Perro Aguayo passes away during match

2014: Lesnar ending Undertaker’s WM streak