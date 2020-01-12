ROH “Live at Center Stage 2020” Results – January 11, 2020 – Atlanta, Georgia

1. ROH World Television Championship Match

Dragon Lee (c) defeated Andrew Everett

2. The Allure (Angelina Love and Mandy Leon) defeated Nicole Savoy and Sumie Sakai

3. Dak Draper defeated Jason Cade

4. Jonathan Gresham (w/Jay Lethal) defeated Josh Woods (w/Dalton Castle) (via count-out)

5. Three-Way Tag Team Match

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) defeated Lifeblood (Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams) and Dan Maff and Jeff Cobb

6. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match

Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus defeated Villain Enterprises (Brody King, Flip Gordon, and Marty Scurll) (c)

7. ROH World Championship Match

PCO (c) vs. Rush (No Contest)