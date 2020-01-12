Photo: The updated Impact World Title

Jan 12, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
View this post on Instagram
The updated IMPACT World Championship. #HardToKill
A post shared by IMPACT (@impactwrestling) on Jan 12, 2020 at 3:23pm PST
View this post on Instagram
The updated IMPACT World Tag Team Championships. #HardToKill
A post shared by IMPACT (@impactwrestling) on Jan 12, 2020 at 2:55pm PST
