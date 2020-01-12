McMahon reportedly not interested in Hardy’s “Broken/Woken” character

Dave Meltzer reported that Matt Hardy’s “Free the Delete” videos have been done to try and bring his “Broken/Woken” character back. But Vince McMahon is not interested.

So expect Matt Hardy to leave WWE once his contract is up on March 1st. Jeff Hardy (who’s currently injured) his contract was also due to be up on March 1st also but WWE added time to it for the months he’s been out injured.

Meltzer also pitched on his show if Hardy leaves for AEW that he should be the mastermind behind Dark Order.