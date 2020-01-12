Impact Wrestling “Bash at the Brewery 2” Results – January 10, 2020 – San Antonio, Texas

1. Ace Austin defeated Wentz

2. RCW Women’s Championship Match

Kiera Hogan (c) defeated Christi Jaynes

3. RCW Championship Match

Fallah Bahh (c) defeated Kongo Kong (w/Boom Boom Brandon Oliver and Madi Wrenkowski)

4. Michael Elgin defeated Joey Ryan

5. Rhino defeated Mahabali Shera (via Disqualification)

6. Rob Van Dam (w/Katie Forbes) defeated Eddie Edwards

7. The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) defeated The Rascalz (Trey and Dez)

8. Brewery Brawl

Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie

9. 8-Person Elimination Tag Team Match

oVe (Sami Callihan, Dave Crist, Jake Crist, and Madman Fulton) defeated Tessa Blanchard, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Brian Cage