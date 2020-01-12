Impact Wrestling “Bash at the Brewery 2” Results – January 10, 2020 – San Antonio, Texas
1. Ace Austin defeated Wentz
2. RCW Women’s Championship Match
Kiera Hogan (c) defeated Christi Jaynes
3. RCW Championship Match
Fallah Bahh (c) defeated Kongo Kong (w/Boom Boom Brandon Oliver and Madi Wrenkowski)
4. Michael Elgin defeated Joey Ryan
5. Rhino defeated Mahabali Shera (via Disqualification)
6. Rob Van Dam (w/Katie Forbes) defeated Eddie Edwards
7. The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) defeated The Rascalz (Trey and Dez)
8. Brewery Brawl
Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie
9. 8-Person Elimination Tag Team Match
oVe (Sami Callihan, Dave Crist, Jake Crist, and Madman Fulton) defeated Tessa Blanchard, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Brian Cage