Impact Wrestling “Bash at the Brewery 2” Results – January 10, 2020 – San Antonio, Texas

1. Ace Austin defeated Wentz

2. RCW Women’s Championship Match
Kiera Hogan (c) defeated Christi Jaynes

3. RCW Championship Match
Fallah Bahh (c) defeated Kongo Kong (w/Boom Boom Brandon Oliver and Madi Wrenkowski)

4. Michael Elgin defeated Joey Ryan

5. Rhino defeated Mahabali Shera (via Disqualification)

6. Rob Van Dam (w/Katie Forbes) defeated Eddie Edwards

7. The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) defeated The Rascalz (Trey and Dez)

8. Brewery Brawl
Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie

9. 8-Person Elimination Tag Team Match
oVe (Sami Callihan, Dave Crist, Jake Crist, and Madman Fulton) defeated Tessa Blanchard, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Brian Cage

