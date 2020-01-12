Hard to Kill

IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill Results 1/12/20

The Bomb Factory

Dallas, Texas

First Match: Ken Shamrock vs. Madman Fulton w/oVe

Shamrock side steps The Big Boot. Shamrock kicks the left knee of Fulton. Shamrock with rapid fire kicks. Fulton responds with a waist lock takedown. Fulton denies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Shamrock grabs the top rope to force the break. Fulton stomps on Shamrock’s chest. Shamrock kicks Fulton in the face. Shamrock with heavy bodyshots. Fulton drops Shamrock with a heel trip. Shamrock applies a knee bar. Fulton reaches the bottom rope. Fulton applies a sleeper hold. Shamrock avoids The Helluva Kick. Shamrock targets the midsection of Fulton. Fulton decks Shamrock with a back elbow smash.

Shamrock is throwing haymakers at Fulton. Fulton applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Shamrock kicks Fulton off the apron. Fulton catches Shamrock in mid-air. Fulton goes for The Lawn Dart, but Shamrock lands back on his feet. Shamrock with a GutWrench Release German Suplex on the floor. Shamrock with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Shamrock sends Fulton face first into the steel ring post. Shamrock rolls Fulton back into the ring.

Shamrock with clubbing chest kicks. Shamrock drops Fulton with The RoundHouse Kick. Shamrock knocks Dave Crist off the apron. The referee ejects oVe from the ringside area. Fulton PowerSlams Shamrock. Fulton repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Shamrock. Fulton ChokeSlams Shamrock. Shamrock is displaying his fighting spirit. Shamrock applies The Kimura Lock. Looks like Fulton dislocated his shoulder. Fulton PowerBombs Shamrock for a two count. Shamrock makes Fulton tap out to The Double Chicken Wing Arm-Bar.

Winner: Ken Shamrock via Submission

Second Match: Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey Miguel For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Miguel immediately tackles Austin after the bell rings. Miguel transitions into a ground and pound attack. Miguel runs after Austin. Austin leapfrogs over Miguel. Miguel Spears Austin. Miguel with a Hook Kick/NeckBreaker Combination. Miguel denies The Step Up Enzuigiri. Miguel with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Austin attacks the midsection of Miguel. Austin with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Miguel drops Austin with a Rebound 619. Miguel follows that with a Triangle MoonSault. Austin drop toe holds Miguel into the edge of the ring frame. Austin kicks the back of Miguel’s neck. Austin slams Miguel’s head on the apron. Miguel decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Miguel with two clotheslines. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Austin. Miguel blasts Austin with a knife edge chop. Austin clotheslines Miguel over the top rope. Austin hits The Fosbury Flop.

Austin with a forearm smash. Austin repeatedly kicks Miguel in the face. Miguel slaps Austin in the face. Austin with forearm shivers. Austin with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Austin with clubbing blows to Miguel’s back. Austin shoves Miguel off the steel ring steps. Austin is lighting up Miguel’s chest. Austin rolls Miguel back into the ring. Austin with the cover for a two count. Austin has complete control of the match. Austin slams Miguel face on the canvas. Austin nails Miguel with a Pump Kick. Miguel with forearm shivers. Austin SuperKicks Miguel for a two count. Austin applies a waist lock. Austin with Two Uranage Slams. Standing Switch Exchange. Austin chop blocks Miguel. Austin repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Miguel.

Austin is mauling Miguel in the corner. Austin backs Miguel into the turnbuckles. Miguel denies the irish whip. Austin with a Windmill Kick. Austin follows that with The Bang-A-Rama for a two count. Austin applies a single leg crab. Austin delivers the paper cut for a two count. Austin continues to attack the lower back of Miguel. Miguel thrust kicks the midsection of Austin. Miguel dropkicks the back of Austin’s head. Miguel with two clotheslines. Miguel avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Miguel trips Austin from the outside. Miguel with a Leaping Enzuigiri. Miguel goes for a Flying Meteora, but Austin ducks out of the way.

Miguel with a Dragon Sleeper Suplex. Miguel applies The Dragon Sleeper. Austin with a running forearm smash. Miguel responds with an ankle pick. Miguel drops Austin with a Rebound FlatLiner for a two count. Austin turns Miguel inside out with a SpringBoard Kick for a two count. Austin puts Miguel on the top turnbuckle. Miguel drills Austin with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Miguel connects with The 619. Miguel prepares for The Flying Meteora. Austin knocks Miguel off the top turnbuckle. Austin plants Miguel with The Fold to pickup the victory. After the match, Austin tries to flirt with Miguel’s mom. Miguel attacks Austin from behind. The referees are trying to calm down Miguel.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Ace Austin via Pinfall

Third Match: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. ODB in a Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Grace and Valkyrie start shoving each other after the bell rings. ODB with Two Body Avalanches. ODB drops Grace with a Running Body Block. ODB kicks Grace in the chest. ODB with a Samoan Drop. Valkyrie is regrouping on the outside. Grace goes for an O’Connor Roll, but ODB holds on the ropes. ODB kicks Grace in the chin. Forearm Exchange on the apron. ODB goes for a PowerBomb, but Valkyrie counters with a Dropkick. Grace ducks a clothesline from Valkyrie. Grace drops Valkyrie with a shoulder tackle. Following a snap mare takeover, Grace goes for a Sliding Lariat, but Valkyrie counters with a Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Grace PowerSlams Valkyrie. Grace lands The Suicide Dive. ODB responds with a Fallaway Slam on the ramp. Valkyrie dumps ODB face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Valkyrie talks smack to ODB. Valkyrie puts her knee on the back of ODB’s neck. Valkyrie kicks the left hamstring of ODB. Valkyrie repeatedly stomps on ODB’s chest.

Valkyrie is choking ODB with her boot. Valkyrie hits The ShotGun Meteora for a two count. Valkyrie is picking apart ODB. Valkyrie with a Bow and Arrow Stomp. Valkyrie locks in The STF. Grace breaks the submission hold. Grace slaps Valkyrie in the chest. Grace with forearm shivers. Valkyrie responds with a knee lift. Valkyrie bites the left wrist of Grace. The referee admonishes Valkyrie. Valkyrie is putting the boots to Grace in the corner. Grace reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyrie. Valkyrie kicks Grace in the face. Valkyrie applies an arm-bar. Grace lifts Valkyrie up in the air. Grace and ODB with a Flying Bulldog/Reverse FlapJack Combination. Grace slaps ODB in the face. Grace clotheslines Valkyrie. Grace with a running haymaker. Grace with Two Bodyslams. Grace goes for The Michinoku Driver, but Valkyrie lands back on her feet. Grace hits The SpineBuster for a two count.

Grace with a Bridging German Suplex for a two count. ODB applies The Ankle Lock. Grace answers with a Sleeper Hold. ODB dumps Grace back first on the canvas. Rollup Exchange. Grace ducks a clothesline from Valkyrie. Valkyrie with a Pop Up Knee Strike for a two count. ODB sends Valkyrie shoulder first into the steel ring post. Grace with an open hand chop. ODB decks Grace with a back elbow smash. Grace pulls ODB off the second rope. Grace lands The Flying Senton Splash for a two count. Valkyrie punches Grace in the back. Grace negates The Road To Valhalla. Valkyrie with a High Knee Strike. Valkyrie fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. ODB hits The TKO for a two count. Grace breaks the cover with The Vader Bomb. Grace connects with The Grace Driver. The referee is distracted by John E Bravo. Bravo pulls Grace out of the ring. That allows Valkyrie to steal the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Taya Valkyrie via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Brian Cage vs. Rob Van Dam w/Katie Forbes in a No Disqualification Match

Cage is distracted by RVD’s Second Girlfriend who’s sitting in the front row. That allows RVD to attack Cage from behind before the bell rings. RVD sends Cage shoulder first into the steel ring post. RVD kicks Cage in the chest. RVD rolls Cage back into the ring. RVD with a SpringBoard Side Kick. Cage regroups in the corner. Cage with rapid fire corner clotheslines. Cage sends RVD back first into the turnbuckles. RVD negates The F5.

Cage with a knee lift. Cage SuperKicks RVD. Cage plays to the crowd. Forbes talks smack to Cage. RVD kicks the steel chair into Cage’s face. RVD repeatedly kicks Cage in the face. RVD is choking Cage with his boot. Cage is bleeding from the mouth. RVD lands The VanTerminator. It looks like the referee has decided to call off the match. After the match, RVD grabs the steel chair. Daga storms into the ring to make the save. Daga tells RVD to knock it off. RVD attacks Daga from behind.

Winner: Rob Van Dam via Referee Stoppage

Fifth Match: Rob Van Dam w/Katie Forbes vs. Daga

RVD with a Spinning Heel Kick. RVD repeatedly stomps on Daga’s chest. RVD whips Daga to the corner. RVD goes for a monkey flip, but Daga counters with a dropkick. RVD reverses out of the irish whip from Daga. Daga slips over RVD’s back. Daga delivers his combination offense. Daga dropkicks RVD out of the ring. Daga with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the floor. Forbes is running interference. Daga rolls RVD back into the ring.

Daga tells RVD to get up. RVD avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. RVD with a BodyScissors Rollup for a two count. Daga responds with a Double Knee GutBuster. Daga with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Daga with forearm shivers. Forbes trips Daga from the outside. RVD drops Daga with a Spinning Heel Kick. RVD with a Corkscrew Leg Drop. RVD connects with The Five Star Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rob Van Dam via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin For The Call Your Shot Trophy

Running Boot/Forearm Exchange after the bell rings. Elgin runs through multiple chops from Edwards. Edwards side steps Elgin into the turnbuckles. Elgin kicks Edwards in the face. Edwards drops down on the canvas. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Edwards dumps Elgin out of the ring. Edwards with a SlingShot Pescado. Knife Edge Chop Exchange on the floor. Elgin drops Edwards with a forearm smash. Elgin starts removing the ringside padding. Elgin SuperKicks Edwards. Elgin blasts Edwards with a knife edge chop. Edwards with a Running Boot. Edwards goes for a Suicide Dive, but Elgin counters with a forearm smash. Elgin with a Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker off the apron. Elgin rolls Edwards back into the ring. Elgin hooks the leg for a two count.

Elgin goes for a NeckBreaker, but Edwards blocks it. Elgin blocks a boot from Edwards. Elgin with a corner clothesline. Edwards responds with a running forearm smash. Elgin with a Twisting Vertical Suplex for a two count. Edwards shoves Elgin. Elgin is mauling Edwards in the corner. Elgin has complete control of the match. Elgin with clubbing elbow smashes. Elgin applies the cravate. Edwards with Two HeadButts. Elgin drives his knee into the midsection of Edwards. Elgin dodges The Pump Kick. Elgin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards delivers a Vertical Suplex over the top rope. Edwards with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex on the floor. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive. Edwards rolls Elgin back into the ring. Elgin decks Edwards with a back elbow smash. Edwards with Two Step Up Enzuigiri’s. Edwards hits The Back Pack Stunner for a two count.

Edwards applies a waist lock. Elgin drops Edwards with The Iconoclasm. Elgin goes for a Release German Suplex, but Edwards lands back on his feet. Edwards with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Edwards goes for The Boston Knee Party, but Elgin counters with a Uranage Slam. Elgin with Two Body Avalanches. Elgin goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Edwards lands back on his feet. Elgin with a back elbow smash. Edwards with a Rolling German Suplex. Elgin responds with a Sliding Lariat. Elgin with a Sliding Forearm Smash across the back of Edwards neck. Elgin nails Edwards with The Brain Buster for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Edwards with a blistering chop. Edwards with forearm shivers. Fighting Spirit. Edwards with an Inside Out Lariat. Edwards connects with The Tiger Bomb for a two count. Elgin goes for a Running PowerBomb, but Edwards counters with a Hurricanrana.

Elgin unloads a flurry of kicks. Elgin puts Edwards on the top turnbuckle. Edwards with two sharp elbow strikes. Elgin answers with forearm shivers across the back of Edwards neck. Elgin with an Avalanche Release German Suplex for a two count. Elgin follows that with The Splash Mountain Bomb for a two count. Edwards with a double leg takedown. Edwards with a dragon screw leg whip. Elgin escapes the single leg crab. Elgin applies The CrossFace. Edwards reaches the bottom to force the break. Elgin drops Edwards with a Big Lariat. Elgin BuckleBombs Edwards. Elgin goes for The Elgin Bomb, but Edwards rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Eddie Edwards via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Moose vs. Rhino in a No Disqualification Match

Slugfest after the bell rings. Moose drives his knee into the midsection of Rhino. Running Forearm Smash Exchange. Moose Spears Rhino. Rhino wisely heads to the outside. Moose rolls Rhino back into the ring. Rhino launches Moose over the top rope. Moose with a forearm smash. Moose slams Rhino’s head on the ring apron. Moose delivers multiple chair shots. Moose bites Rhino’s forehead. Rhino with a Back Body Drop on the ramp. Rhino gives Moose a taste of his own medicine. Moose sends Rhino face first into the steel ring post. Moose brings out a table from under the ring. Moose goes for a PowerBomb, but Rhino blocks it. Rhino pulls Moose off the apron. Moose kicks Rhino in the face. Rhino PowerBombs Moose through the table on the floor.

Rhino hooks the leg for a two count. Rhino launches multiple weapons into the ring. Moose attacks Rhino with the trash can lid. Moose with a Senton Splash. Moose lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Rhino delivers more chair shots. Moose is perched on the top turnbuckle. Rhino is throwing haymakers at Moose. Rhino with The SuperPlex onto a pile of chairs for a two count. Moose negates The GORE. Moose with Two Corner Dropkicks. Rhino responds with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Moose pulls the referee into harms way. Rhino connects with The GORE through the table for a two count. Moose low blows Rhino. Moose Spears Rhino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Moose via Pinfall

Eight Match: The North (c) vs. Willie Mack in a Two on One Handicap Match For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Mack will start things off with Josh Alexander. Alexander tags in Page. Alexander chops Mack in the back. The North are playing mind games with Mack. The North are double teaming Mack in the corner. Page repeatedly stomps on Mack’s chest. Mack with a double clothesline. Mack bodyslams Alexander. Mack with a running knee drop. Alexander kicks Mack in the gut. Mack responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Page stops Mack in his tracks. Alexander with a running forearm smash. Alexander rakes the eyes of Mack. Alexander with a high elbow smash. Alexander slams Mack’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Alexander tags in Page. Alexander with a running knee lift. Page drops Mack with a shoulder tackle. Page slams Mack’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Page tags in Alexander.

Alexander delivers a gut punch. Alexander with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Alexander applies a rear chin lock. Mack gets back to a vertical base. Rich Swann is watching the match from the backstage area. Alexander stomps on Mack’s face. Alexander tags in Page. Page talks smack to Mack. Page repeatedly stomps on Mack’s chest. Mack with heavy bodyshots. Page kicks Mack in the gut. Mack dives over Page. Mack nails Page with a DDT. Mack clotheslines Alexander. Mack with a Spinning Elbow Smash. Mack with two corner clotheslines. Mack follows that with Two Double Body Avalanches. Mack with a Flying Back Senton Splash in the corner. Mack hits The Samoan Drop. Mack nips up. Mack goes for a Standing MoonSault, but Page pulls Alexander out of the way.

Mack shoves Page into Alexander. Mack with a SitOut SpineBuster for a two count. Mack dumps Page out of the ring. Mack with a running forearm smash. Mack nails Alexander with The Pump Kick. Mack with an Exploder Suplex for a two count. Mack prepares for The Six Star Frog Splash. Page is running interference. Alexander with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckles. Alexander with a Rolling Senton. Alexander tags in Page. The North with a Double PowerBomb. The North connects with The Double Neutralizer for a two count.

Page is displaying his frustration. Mack HeadButts Page. Alexander with forearm shivers. Mack drills Alexander with The Doomsday Canadian Destroyer. Mack sends Page tumbling to the floor. Mack lands The SomerSault Plancha. Mack follows that with The Six Star Frog Splash for a two count. Page pulls the referee out of the ring. Page was trying to get himself intentionally disqualified. Mack drops Page with The Stunner. The North with a Rolling Elbow/SuperKick Combination. The North plants Mack with their Burning Hammer/SpineBuster Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The North via Pinfall

Ninth Match: Sami Callihan (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard For The IMPACT World Championship

Callihan drops Blanchard with The Pump Kick before the bell rings. Callihan hits The Cactus Special for a two count. Callihan blasts Blanchard with a knife edge chop. Blanchard bites Callihan’s forehead. Blanchard drops Callihan with Magnum for a two count. Blanchard with forearm shivers. Blanchard ducks two clotheslines from Callihan. Blanchard with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Blanchard with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Blanchard lands Two Suicide Dives. Callihan catches Blanchard in mid-air. Callihan goes for a PowerBomb, but Blanchard counters with a Hurricanrana on the floor. Blanchard with a SomerSault Senton to the outside.

Callihan drives Blanchard knee first into the steel guard rail. Callihan talks smack to Blanchard. Callihan blows his snot at Blanchard. Callihan takes a bow. Callihan repeatedly wraps the left leg of Blanchard around the steel ring post. Callihan starts punching the left knee of Blanchard. Blanchard kicks Callihan in the face. Blanchard is fighting from underneath. Callihan applies The Indian Death Lock. Callihan chops Blanchard in the back. Blanchard with forearm shivers. Callihan drops Blanchard with a forearm smash. Blanchard is displaying her fighting spirit. Callihan with a SitOut Knee Breaker for a two count. Callihan continues to attack the injured knee of Blanchard.

Callihan abuses the referee’s five count. Callihan goes for a running elbow drop, but Blanchard ducks out of the way. Blanchard with a Desperation Boot. Blanchard with a chop/forearm combination. Callihan slaps Blanchard in the face. Callihan dumps Blanchard out of the ring. Callihan goes for a PowerBomb, but Blanchard blocks it. Blanchard SuperKicks Callihan. Blanchard goes for a Flying Cannonball Senton, but Callihan counters with a PowerBomb through the table on the floor. Blanchard gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Blanchard is pissed. Chop/Forearm Exchange on the apron. Callihan rakes the eyes of Blanchard. Blanchard returns the favor. Callihan walks into a boot from Blanchard. Blanchard hits Magnum on the apron.

Blanchard and Callihan are trading back and forth shots. Callihan thrust kicks the left knee of Blanchard. Blanchard answers with a Samoan Drop. Callihan kicks Blanchard in the face. Blanchard with a Running Draping Magnum for a two count. Callihan connects with Get Out Of Here for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Callihan with a Snap German Suplex. Blanchard ducks a clothesline from Callihan. Blanchard drops Callihan with The Cutter for a two count. Callihan kicks Blanchard in the gut. Callihan with a SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Callihan locks in The Stretch Muffler. Callihan transitions into The STF. Blanchard refuses to quit. Callihan starts bending Blanchard’s fingers. Blanchard puts her foot on the bottom rope to force the break.

Callihan spits at the referee. Callihan is trying to hit Blanchard with the impact world title. Blanchard low blows Callihan. Blanchard with The Flying Magnum for a two count. Blanchard applies The CrossFace. Cactus Special for a two count. Blanchard with a jack knife cover for a two count. Blanchard with forearm shivers. Callihan spits at Blanchard. Callihan gives Blanchard the middle finger. Blanchard tees off on Callihan. Callihan with a Pump Kick. Blanchard responds with The Canadian Destroyer. Blanchard follows that with Canadian Destroyer off the second rope. Blanchard plants Callihan with The Buzzsaw DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT World Champion, Tessa Blanchard via Pinfall