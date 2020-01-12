Brian Cage Reportedly Signs with AEW All Elite Wrestling

Brian Cage has signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling SoCalUncensored.com has confirmed with multiple sources. No start date was given but we were advised “soon.” The former Impact World Champion and Lucha Underground Gift of the Gods Champion went to a no-contest with Rob Van Dam earlier tonight at Impact’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view.

Cage, who became a free agent when his contract with Impact expired, reportedly received offers from Impact to stay and an offer to go to Ring of Honor but decided to go with AEW. The Ring of Honor contract offer is said to have been for the highest dollar amount, but they do not offer the exposure that AEW currently has.

It was not revealed to us when Cage would debut for AEW.