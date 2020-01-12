Alex Shelley Reacts to his WWE NXT Debut

Alex Shelley says he fulfilled a dream with his NXT debut on Friday. Shelley took to Twitter on Saturday and reacted to his first NXT match alongside KUSHIDA at the NXT show in Pittsburgh; you can check out his thoughts below.

Shelley and KUSHIDA are competing in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as the Time Splitters, with their first-round match taking place this week against The Grizzled Young Veterans.

I’ve more to say, but wrestling for @WWE and @WWENXT specifically has been a dream of mine for awhile. I have had to do a lot of hard things in life, especially the last few years. But so have you. If a single person can draw some inspiration and strength from this? Win. Thanks.

Broke down on the highway post @WWENXT in Warren, OH, studying for my CSCS exam, looking up chords to @TogetherPangea songs, reading Scott Pilgrim books. Not even mad. The high I experienced this weekend was immeasurable. Thank you, NXT, Kushi, everyone.

In short, I am the most punk rock wrestler currently active. No gimmick. Bet.