WWE wants to rename southern Kentucky city to King Corbin

In a marketing stunt, WWE is trying to rename the southern Kentucky city of Corbin to King Corbin according to WKYT News.

WWE will be in town tomorrow at the Corbin Arena for a non-televised live event and WWE reps as well as a camera crew will be in front of the Colonel Sanders statue in downtown Corbin in the afternoon collecting signatures for a petition for the name change. Anyone who shows up will also get a free ticket to the house show later in the day.

The event is being marketed as the WWE New Years Revolution Supershow and tons of tickets remain available for the event, hence the handing out of free tickets.