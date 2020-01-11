WWE SmackDown! Breaks 2.5 Million Viewers

Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of Smackdown on FOX. This week’s show averaged 2.502 million viewers, making it the highest rated episode for the show on FOX since the Nov. 22 episode, which drew 2.6 million viewers. Last night’s show averaged a 0.75 rating in the persons 18-49 key demographic.

Friday Night Smackdown averaged 2.679 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.326 million viewers for Hour 2. Hour 1 averaged a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic, while Hour 2 pulled a 0.7 rating in the same key demo.

By comparison, last week’s broadcast averaged 2.418 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. So at the very least, there was an increase in overall viewership and a slight increase in the average rating across the two-hour show.

Smackdown finished second in the ratings for the key demo last night behind Hawaii Five-O, which drew a 0.8 rating on CBS.