ROH announces the signing of Bandido, Melina vs. Renee Michelle

Jan 11, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
View this post on Instagram
Wrestling Superstar @bandidowrestler Has Officially Signed A New Contract With ROH! Ring Of Honor Wrestling takes great pride in signing and developing top wrestling stars from around the world and we are very proud to have Bandido on our roster! #ROH 🤝
A post shared by Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) on Jan 11, 2020 at 7:49am PST
Wrestling Superstar @bandidowrestler Has Officially Signed A New Contract With ROH! Ring Of Honor Wrestling takes great pride in signing and developing top wrestling stars from around the world and we are very proud to have Bandido on our roster! #ROH 🤝
A post shared by Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) on Jan 11, 2020 at 7:49am PST
View this post on Instagram
3/7 – I will be in Barbados for @face2facewrestling at the @bruggadown_barbados against @realmelina #barbados #prowrestling #wrestling
A post shared by RENEE MICHELLE 🦋 レネー•ミッシェル (@ladyrm) on Jan 11, 2020 at 8:22am PST
3/7 – I will be in Barbados for @face2facewrestling at the @bruggadown_barbados against @realmelina #barbados #prowrestling #wrestling
A post shared by RENEE MICHELLE 🦋 レネー•ミッシェル (@ladyrm) on Jan 11, 2020 at 8:22am PST
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website