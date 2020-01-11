More negative response to Tessa Blanchard’s tweet
The original tweet:
Hey women, try supporting one another. Cool things happen.
— Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) January 11, 2020
Remember publicly putting me down on twitter last year for something that didn’t involve you whatsoever, then continuing to drag my name to other people for it?
Pepperidge Farm Remembers.
You should probably delete this tweet. https://t.co/MnsHVnwavU
— Priscilla Kelly (@priscillakelly_) January 11, 2020
@Sienna & @ImChelseaGreen Thank you so Much!!!!…….
That Story!!!!…. Yes, that's happens on Japan 2017!!! If @Tessa_Blanchard do not Remember it … Can I!..
I am not a Mean Girl with any Coworkers around the world .
Be kind of #racist is not ridiculous is a #sickness https://t.co/wGnSnmNhvg
— La Black Rose from Puerto Rico (@LaAbusadoradePR) January 11, 2020
More on Tessa Blanchard… pic.twitter.com/db9EmbvR0h
— Stupid Sexy Corbin (@StupidSxyCorbin) January 11, 2020