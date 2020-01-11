Marty Scurll Rumored to be ‘Very Close’ to Signing New ROH Contract

F4WOnline.com released another update this week on the ROH contract status for Marty Scurll. As previously reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Scurll was offered “WWE main roster money” in order to stay in ROH. However, it was unknown if Scurll was signing a new deal.

According to the latest update on Friday, Marty Scurll is said to be “very close” on signing a new ROH contract. Additionally, his new deal would reportedly allow him to wrestle in both NJPW and NWA. The update also notes that the contract would even not prevent Scurll from appearing in AEW.

The previous report mentioned the deal having some “unique perks,” and he’d only have to work around 40 dates a year for ROH.