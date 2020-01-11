Mandy Rose explains her in-ring name

“Mandy Rose: My real name is Amanda Rose Saccomanno, so a lot of people don’t know that, but Rose is kind of special in my family as my grandma’s name is Rosemary, my mom’s name is Mary Rose, I’m Amanda Rose, my niece is Demi Rose. So it kind of just keeps going in the family. But I was put on Total Divas right when I got signed, so before I kind of stepped foot in the ring, I was on Total Divas and I went by the name of Mandy, so … we didn’t really want to change my name after that. It was like everyone knew me as Mandy and even from Tough Enough, so we went with Mandy Rose.”

source: foxwilmington.com