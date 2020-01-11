Angle Recalls a Time When Vince Challenged Him To A Real Legit Fight

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kurt Angle Recalls a Time with Vince McMahon & revealed that when he was quitting WWE in 2006 he was presented with some threatening messages that he had sent to the Chairman of the Board.

“He pulls out 5 typed pages of text messages and phone call messages I left him. And I’m reading it and it says, ‘Vince, I’m gonna beat the Sh#t out of you when I see you. Vince, you better answer the call or I’m gonna kick your Ass.’ Really, really crazy stuff. At the time, unfortunately, I was taking painkillers and somas and every once in a while, I would blackout.”

“And he (Vince) stood up and he took his jacket off and said, ‘You want to kick my ass Pal, let’s go right now.’ And I looked at him, my God, I can’t believe Vince McMahon wants to beat my ass

This guy has been my father figure for 7 years and I have too much respect for him to stand up but he wanted to go.”